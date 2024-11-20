8th Pay Commission and Unified Pension Scheme 2025: What do you need to know? Details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV 8th Pay Commission

The Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), a guaranteed lifetime pension scheme for central government employees, will commence on April 1, 2025. The scheme offers a fixed pension of up to 50% of the monthly salary drawn in the last 12 months of service. Employees will have the option of choosing between the National Pension Scheme (NPS) and UPS, the latter providing financial stability through a defined pension plan.

Impact of 8th Pay Commission on UPS

There is a proposal for the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission, which takes effect from 1 January 2026. Historically, a pay commission is introduced every ten years to look after middle-class employees salaries and pensions. The fitment factor—the multiplier used to calculate salary and pension increases—plays an important role in determining payments under the UPS.

Predicted changes by the fitment factor

7th Pay Council Fitment Factor: 2.57

Predicted 8th Pay Commission fitment factor: Reports suggest a factor of 1.92, but experts advocate for 2.86.

If a factor of 2.86 is adopted:

Minimum salary: Rs 51,480 (up from Rs 18,000)

Minimum pension: Rs 25,740 (up from Rs 9,000)

UPS Pension Structure

Minimum Pension: Rs 10,000 for retirees with at least 10 years of service.

Spouse Benefits: 60% of the pension in case of the pensioner’s death.

Pro-rata Pension: Employees with less than 25 years of service will receive pensions proportionate to their tenure.

Full Pension Eligibility: Requires a minimum of 25 years of service.

Looking ahead

While UPS guarantees a minimum pension, the final figure will depend on government decisions and the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission in 2026. The plan reflects a balanced approach to the achievement of pensions for government employees.

