Heatwave alert: Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh face early onset of scorching summer

Chandigarh, Punjab, and Haryana are experiencing an unusually early surge in temperatures, with the mercury rising significantly in the first week of April—well ahead of the typical summer onset. According to Surendra Pal, Director of the Chandigarh Meteorological Centre, "Last year, such heat was recorded post-April 15, but this time it has arrived early." Despite temporary relief expected from mild weather changes, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) warns of escalating heatwave conditions in the coming days. The effect of Western Disturbances may bring some short-term relief, but they won’t be strong enough to break the heatwave pattern across the region.

IMD issues heatwave warnings

IMD forecasts indicate:

Punjab, Haryana and Delhi: Heatwave to severe heatwave on April 9; likely return on April 15

Saurashtra and Kutch: Heatwave expected on April 9, with isolated pockets affected again on April 10

Rain forecast:

Rajasthan may see rain, thunderstorms, or dust storms on April 11-12

Haryana and Punjab may get light rain and cloudy skies between April 10-13

Temperature outlook

Punjab (April 9): Max temperature around 39 degree celsius, min around 20 degree celsius

Punjab (April 10): Max drops to 33 degree celsius, min remains 20 degree celsius

Health advisory issued for residents

Authorities have urged residents to:

Stay indoors during peak afternoon hours

Stay hydrated and avoid direct sun exposure

Use light, breathable clothing

Pay special attention to the health of children and the elderly

With summer arriving ahead of schedule, residents of Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh are advised to brace for prolonged heatwaves and take necessary precautions to beat the rising temperatures.

