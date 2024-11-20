Pension alert: Ten days left to submit life certificate, if you miss the deadline then...

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK.COM Representative image

Pension alert: If you are a pensioner, then November is the month for you to submit Jeevan Pramaan Patra (Life Certificate). Now only 10 days are left for you. If you have not submitted your life certificate yet, then do it soon, otherwise your pension may be stopped. The submission window for those below 80 years of age is open from November 1. There are about 69.76 lakh central government pensioners in the country.

Where can you submit it?

Pensioners can submit their life certificates through various offline methods, such as directly to banks, post offices, or other designated locations. If the certificate is not submitted by the end of November, pension payments will be halted from December. Pensioners and family pensioners have the option to submit their life certificates via the Jeevan Pramaan Portal, Doorstep Banking (DSB) agents, biometric devices at post offices, or physical forms at bank branches. State government employees can also submit their certificates in person at the treasury office.

How to submit online

Pensioners can authenticate their identity using biometric technology, such as face, fingerprint, and iris recognition, through the Jeevan Pramaan and Aadhar Face RD App. To ensure smooth processing, make sure your Aadhaar number is updated with your pension disbursing authority, such as your bank or post office.

Follow these steps:

Install the 'Jeevan Pramaan Face App' and 'AadharFaceRD' apps from the Google Play Store.

Enter the necessary details about the pensioner.

Capture the photo for biometric authentication.

Submit the details.

Once the process is completed, an SMS will be sent to the registered mobile number with a link to download the Jeevan Pramaan certificate.

Last date to submit Jeevan Pramaan

The deadline for submitting Jeevan Pramaan certificates for pensioners below the age of 80 is November 30. Super senior citizens, aged 80 years and above, have been given the flexibility to submit their Jeevan Pramaan certificates starting from October 1, with the deadline also set for November 30. It is important to note that in 2019, the Central Government directed banks to allow senior pensioners to submit their life certificates from October 1 each year, instead of waiting until November.

