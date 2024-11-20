Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Is Indian stock market closed today? Know here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Stock market news.

Stock markets news: There is some uncertainty among market investors and followers regarding whether the Indian stock market will be open on Friday, September 6, due to the Assembly election in Maharashtra. As voters in the state head to the polls to elect representatives for all 288 constituencies, trading activity will remain suspended for the day. Investors and market followers who were uncertain about whether the markets would operate on November 20 are advised to refer to the official list of trading holidays provided by BSE on its website, bseindia.com. Under the "Trading Holidays" section, the complete holiday calendar for 2024 is available for review.

According to this calendar, there are three holidays for the Indian stock markets in November 2024:

November 1 – Diwali

– Diwali November 15 – Guru Nanak Jayanti

– Guru Nanak Jayanti November 20 – Maharashtra Assembly Elections

BSE, NSE observe trading holiday

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) observed a trading holiday to facilitate voting in Mumbai and other parts of the state. According to the BSE trading holiday list, markets were closed for all Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment, and SLB Segment. The holiday was announced earlier in accordance with the Maharashtra government's declaration of a public holiday for election day. Normal trading will resume on Thursday, November 21.

It should be noted here that the Indian stock indices returned to the green zone on Tuesday after having traded lower for the past seven consecutive sessions. Sensex closed at 77,578.38 points, up 239.38 points or 0.31 per cent, while Nifty closed at 23,518.50 points, up 64.70 points or 0.28 per cent. Nifty Auto, Media, Realty, and Consumer Durables were the top movers in the sectoral space, while Metal, PSU Bank, and Oil and Gas were the losers, NSE data showed.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

The voting began at 7 am on Wednesday for the single-phase Maharashtra assembly elections and will conclude at 6 pm. Polling is taking place across 288 assembly constituencies. A total of 4,136 candidates are contesting the elections, including 2,086 independents. The BJP is contesting 149 seats, Shiv Sena 81, and the NCP 59. The Congress has fielded 101 candidates, Shiv Sena (UBT) 95, and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) 86. The BSP is contesting 237 seats, while other smaller parties are also in the fray. The state has approximately 9.7 crore registered voters.

