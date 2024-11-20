Bank holiday today: Banks closed in these cities due to Maharashtra election, check full list

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Bank holiday today

Bank holiday today: Because of the assembly elections, the Maharashtra government declared Wednesday as a state public holiday. Apart from this, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has also given holidays to banks on this day in the state for the assembly elections.Voting is underway in Maharashtra on all 188 seats for the formation of the next state government. The bank customers who are planning to visit their nearby bank branches for some work must check if they are open today or not.

As per the RBI order, Mumbai, Belapur, Kanpur, and the Nagpur region will observe a bank holiday on Wednesday, November 20.

How to do banking transactions today.

All the bank branches will remain closed in Maharashtra, hence, banking transactions can be done via online only as physical visit cannot be done. Banking transactions can be done if customers signed up for the Net banking facility and mobile banking facility of their banks. Customers can also use their debit cards, credit cards and UPI to make payments online wherever possible.

Are banks open on November 23?

November 23, 2024, is the fourth Saturday of November month. Hence, banks will be closed this Saturday as well. If any banking work needs to be done this week by visiting a bank branch, then the same can be done either on Thursday (November 21, 2024) or Friday (November 22, 2024).