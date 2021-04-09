Withdraw cash from ATM without using Debit card, Know how

Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIONAL. Withdraw cash from ATM without using Debit card.

Now you can withdraw money from ATM without using a debit card. National Cash Register (NCR) Corporation, a firm that makes ATMs, has come up with a concept where people can withdraw money without using card.

The company is providing UPI-enabled interoperable cardless cash withdrawing system in the country. Under this system, anyone can withdraw cash from the ATM by just scanning the QR Code through the UPI App.

The firm has partners with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and City Union Bank to provide the facility to withdraw cash from ATM without a card. More than 1,500 Automated Teller Machines have been modernized to provide this service to all the ATM users. NCR Corporation said that it will soon upgrade more ATMs to extend the facility to more people.

How to withdraw money without Debit card

1. ATM users will have to open any UPI apps like Google Pay, BHIM, Paytm, PhonePe and Amazon on their smartphones. Now scan the QR code shown on the screen of ATM machine.

2. Once the scanning is successful, users will have to enter the amount that they wish to withdraw.

3. Now press the proceed button displayed there. You will be asked to enter 4 or 6-digit UPI PIN.

4. The machine will dispense cash after authentication.

Latest Business News