Bank Holiday today for Krishna Janmashtami: Banks to remain closed in these cities, check full list

Bank branches in many states will remain closed on Friday, September 4, 2026, to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami. However, this is not a gazetted holiday, and therefore banks will remain open in several states. According to the RBI holiday list, bank holidays are determined by festivals in different states and cities. So, if you plan to visit a bank branch to deposit cash, clear a check, or do any banking work, be sure to check the bank holiday list. Here are the details about states where banks will remain closed today.
Bank Holiday for Krishna Janmashtami
Bank branches will remain closed in several states, including Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, on September 4 for Krishna Janmashtami. This list includes Gujarat, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Telangana, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh.
Banks to remain open in these states on Krishna Janmashtami
However, bank branches will remain open in some states, including Delhi, Maharashtra, and West Bengal.
Online banking and UPI will continue to function
Despite bank branch closures, digital banking services are generally available. You can use services such as internet banking, mobile banking, UPI, and ATMs. However, any transactions that require a visit to a bank branch will only be completed after the holidays. If you have cash, checks, documents, or other important branch-related tasks, it's best to complete them before the holidays. Meanwhile, stock markets remain open for trading today.
Bank Holiday in September
According to the list of holidays shared by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the banks will remain closed on these days this month.
|Cities
|Sep 4
|Sep 11
|Sep 12
|Sep 14
|Sep 15
|Sep 21
|Sep 22
|Sep 23
|Sep 25
|Agartala
|Ahmedabad
|•
|•
|Aizawl
|•
|Belapur
|•
|Bengaluru
|•
|Bhopal
|•
|Bhubaneswar
|•
|•
|•
|Chandigarh
|•
|Chennai
|•
|•
|Dehradun
|•
|Gangtok
|•
|•
|Guwahati
|•
|•
|Hyderabad
|•
|•
|Imphal
|Itanagar
|Jaipur
|•
|•
|Jammu
|•
|•
|Kanpur
|•
|Kochi
|•
|•
|Kohima
|Kolkata
|•
|Lucknow
|•
|Mumbai
|•
|Nagpur
|•
|New Delhi
|Panaji
|•
|•
|Patna
|•
|Raipur
|•
|Ranchi
|•
|•
|Shillong
|•
|Shimla
|•
|Srinagar
|•
|•
|Thiruvananthapuram
|•
|•
|Vijayawada
|•
|•
|•
|
Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act
Holiday description as per the Reserve Bank of India
|Holiday Description
|Day
|Janmashtami (Vaishnva) (Shravan Vad-8)/Krishna Jayanthi
|4
|Elections in the jurisdiction of Jaipur Municipal Corporation
|11
|Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva
|12
|Ganesh Chaturthi/Ganesh Puja/Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata/Vinayakar Chathurthi/Hartalika
|14
|Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Nuakhai/Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd Day)
|15
|Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva/Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi
|21
|Karma Puja
|22
|Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji
|23
|Indrajatra
|25
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