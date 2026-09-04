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Bank Holiday today for Krishna Janmashtami: Banks to remain closed in these cities, check full list

Written By: Raghwendra Shukla
Published: ,Updated:

Despite bank branch closures, digital banking services are generally available. You can use services such as internet banking, mobile banking, UPI, and ATMs. However, any transactions that require a visit to a bank branch will only be completed after the holidays.

Bank Holiday today for Krishna Janmashtami.
Bank Holiday today for Krishna Janmashtami. Image Source : PTI/Canva

Bank branches in many states will remain closed on Friday, September 4, 2026, to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami. However, this is not a gazetted holiday, and therefore banks will remain open in several states. According to the RBI holiday list, bank holidays are determined by festivals in different states and cities. So, if you plan to visit a bank branch to deposit cash, clear a check, or do any banking work, be sure to check the bank holiday list. Here are the details about states where banks will remain closed today.  

Bank Holiday for Krishna Janmashtami

Bank branches will remain closed in several states, including Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, on September 4 for Krishna Janmashtami. This list includes Gujarat, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Telangana, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh. 

Banks to remain open in these states on Krishna Janmashtami

However, bank branches will remain open in some states, including Delhi, Maharashtra, and West Bengal. 

Online banking and UPI will continue to function

Despite bank branch closures, digital banking services are generally available. You can use services such as internet banking, mobile banking, UPI, and ATMs. However, any transactions that require a visit to a bank branch will only be completed after the holidays. If you have cash, checks, documents, or other important branch-related tasks, it's best to complete them before the holidays. Meanwhile, stock markets remain open for trading today.

Bank Holiday in September

According to the list of holidays shared by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the banks will remain closed on these days this month.

Cities Sep 4 Sep 11 Sep 12 Sep 14 Sep 15 Sep 21 Sep 22 Sep 23 Sep 25
Agartala                  
Ahmedabad              
Aizawl                
Belapur                
Bengaluru                
Bhopal                
Bhubaneswar            
Chandigarh                
Chennai              
Dehradun                
Gangtok              
Guwahati              
Hyderabad              
Imphal                  
Itanagar                  
Jaipur              
Jammu              
Kanpur                
Kochi              
Kohima                  
Kolkata                
Lucknow                
Mumbai                
Nagpur                
New Delhi                  
Panaji              
Patna                
Raipur                
Ranchi              
Shillong                
Shimla                
Srinagar              
Thiruvananthapuram              
Vijayawada              
                   
                   
Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act
                

 Holiday description as per the Reserve Bank of India

 

Holiday Description Day
Janmashtami (Vaishnva) (Shravan Vad-8)/Krishna Jayanthi 4
Elections in the jurisdiction of Jaipur Municipal Corporation 11
Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva 12
Ganesh Chaturthi/Ganesh Puja/Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata/Vinayakar Chathurthi/Hartalika 14
Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Nuakhai/Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd Day) 15
Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva/Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi 21
Karma Puja 22
Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji 23
Indrajatra 25

 

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