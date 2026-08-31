Can you afford a smartphone above Rs 1 lakh? Understand the new math of premium phone ownership

The Rs 1 lakh smartphone is no longer an unusual purchase in India. The latest premium flagships, including the iPhone 17 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8, have pushed smartphone prices firmly into a range where the payment method can be as important as the device itself. At the same time, financing is becoming increasingly common. According to Counterpoint Research’s Monthly Smartphone Financing Tracker, the average smartphone financing tenure in India’s mainline channel reached 10 months in Q2 2026, while Apple recorded the highest average tenure among smartphone brands at 17.2 months.

For consumers, this raises a more practical question: when does a premium smartphone fit comfortably into your budget, and when are you stretching too far simply to own the latest device?

Start with the annual cost, not just the EMI

Consider a smartphone costing Rs 1.2 lakh.

If a consumer earns:

Monthly take-home income Annual income Rs 1.2 lakh phone as % of annual income Rs 50,000 Rs 6 lakh 20% Rs 75,000 Rs 9 lakh 13.3% Rs 1 lakh Rs 12 lakh 10% Rs 1.5 lakh Rs 18 lakh 6.7% Rs 2 lakh Rs 24 lakh 5%

According to Jayant Jha, Founder & CEO, BytePe, the same phone therefore has a very different financial impact depending on the buyer's income, existing obligations and savings.

“A Rs 1.2 lakh phone may represent just 5 per cent of a person's annual take-home income at Rs 2 lakh a month, but it represents one-fifth of annual income for someone earning Rs 50,000 a month. The price of the phone hasn't changed; its affordability has,” Jha said.

What happens if you put the same phone on EMI?

Assuming a Rs 1.2 lakh purchase on a genuine zero-cost EMI, the simple monthly outgo would be:

• 12 months: Rs 10,000/month

• 18 months: about Rs 6,667/month

• 24 months: Rs 5,000/month

At first glance, Rs 5,000 a month can look far easier to accommodate than a Rs 1.2 lakh payment. But the longer tenure also means the consumer remains committed to that payment for longer.

For someone earning Rs 50,000 a month, a Rs 5,000 EMI consumes 10 per cent of monthly income. For someone earning Rs 1 lakh, it is 5 per cent, and for someone earning Rs 1.5 lakh, about 3.3 per cent.

"This is why looking only at the EMI can be misleading. Consumers should consider the EMI alongside rent, existing loans, credit-card payments, insurance, household expenses and savings," BytePe founder said.

Scenario 1: Rs 50,000 monthly income

For a consumer taking home Rs 50,000 a month, a Rs 1.2 lakh smartphone is a significant discretionary purchase. A 12-month Rs 10,000 EMI would consume 20 per cent of monthly income. Even a 24-month Rs 5,000 EMI would account for 10 per cent of monthly income. For this consumer, the question should not simply be whether the EMI is technically payable. It should be whether the phone still leaves enough room for regular expenses, emergency savings, and existing financial commitments.

Scenario 2: Rs 1 lakh monthly income

At Rs 1 lakh a month, the same Rs 1.2 lakh phone represents 10 per cent of annual income. A 12-month EMI would be 10 per cent of monthly income, while a 24-month EMI would be 5 per cent. This is a more manageable equation, provided the consumer does not already have significant debt and continues to meet savings and investment goals.

Scenario 3: Rs 1.5 lakh+ monthly income

At Rs 1.5 lakh a month, the Rs 1.2 lakh phone represents approximately 6.7 per cent of annual income. A 12-month Rs 10,000 EMI would account for about 6.7 per cent of monthly income, falling to 3.3 per cent on a 24-month plan. For such a consumer, the purchase may be financially more comfortable, although affordability still depends on overall household finances rather than salary alone.

The Third Equation: Access Instead of Ownership

The calculation becomes different when consumers consider access rather than conventional ownership. Instead of paying Rs 1.2 lakh upfront or financing the purchase over a fixed EMI tenure, consumers can use a Subscribe-to-Own model, where they access the device through a monthly payment.

So, what is the right way to calculate affordability?

According to Jha, consumers should look beyond the headline price or monthly EMI when evaluating a premium smartphone.

"The way consumers evaluate a Rs 1 lakh-plus smartphone is changing. Earlier, the question was largely whether someone could make the upfront payment or qualify for an EMI. Today, the calculation is broader: what is the monthly outgo, how long am I committed to the device, what happens to its value when I upgrade, and what options do I have at the end of that period? The right phone is not necessarily the one with the lowest EMI, but the one whose overall cost and ownership model fits comfortably into the consumer’s financial plan," he explained.

Buy, EMI or Subscribe: What should consumers consider?

The right option ultimately depends on the consumer's cash flow, priorities and how frequently they expect to upgrade.

Option What it means What consumers should calculate Buy outright Pay the full price and own the device immediately Whether the purchase affects emergency savings, investments or essential expenses EMI Spread the purchase cost over a fixed tenure while owning the device Total repayment, interest/processing charges, tenure and monthly cash-flow impact Subscribe-to-Own Own the device from Day 1 and have the flexibility to return or upgrade whenever you want without losing a lot of value Monthly payment, tenure, upgrade/return conditions, assured buyback and end-of-plan terms

For consumers with sufficient savings and no desire for a recurring commitment, buying outright may make sense. EMI can work for those who want immediate ownership but prefer to spread the payment over time. Subscribe-to-Own can be relevant for consumers who prioritise flexibility and regular upgrades, provided they understand the terms of the plan.

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