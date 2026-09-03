SBI customers using UPI to face outage on September 4, here's what they need to know

State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest public sector bank, has issued an alert that UPI services will be temporarily affected on September 4, 2026, due to scheduled maintenance. According to official information shared by State Bank of India (SBI) on the social media platform 'X', SBI UPI services will be temporarily unavailable for 45 minutes, from 00:15 to 01:00 AM (IST) on September 4, 2026. However, the bank said that UPI Lite Services will work uninterrupted during the maintenance.

Here's what SBI said on UPI

During this 45-minute period, UPI payments made from an SBI account through Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, or the YONO app may face issues. The bank has apologised to the customers for this inconvenience.

"Due to scheduled maintenance activity, SBI UPI services will be temporarily unavailable from 00:15 hrs to 01:00 hrs on 04.09.2026 (IST). The activity may, however, be completed early. Customers may continue to use UPI Lite Services for uninterrupted service. We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers," the lender said in a post.

Use 'UPI Lite' to avoid inconvenience

The public sector bank has advised its customers to use the UPI Lite service to continue seamless digital transactions during this downtime. Small transactions can be made seamlessly through UPI Lite. Small transactions of up to Rs 1,000 can be easily completed through UPI Lite without entering a UPI PIN. The maximum wallet balance limit is Rs 5,000.

SBI UPI transaction daily limits

The bank has also set rules and daily limits for UPI transactions for its customers:

P2P (Person to Person) transactions: Maximum 20 transactions in a day.

Maximum 20 transactions in a day. Daily Total Limit: Maximum transactions possible per day are up to Rs 1,00,000.

Maximum transactions possible per day are up to Rs 1,00,000. Special Merchant Limits: This limit is up to Rs 2,00,000 for insurance and capital markets and up to Rs 5,00,000 for IPOs, tax payments, hospitals and educational institutions.

It is also worth mentioning that two SBI customers can link the same Virtual Payment Address (VPA) to multiple accounts. In addition to this, the app allows you to create a maximum of three VPAs. Customers can either link one VPA to one account or link one VPA to multiple accounts.

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