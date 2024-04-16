Zomato introduces 'large order fleet' for serving large groups of up to 50 people, CEO shares EV’s pics

Follow us on Image Source : X/DEEPINDER GOYAL Zomato EV

Business news: Zomato, online food delivery platform, on Tuesday (April 16) introduced India’s first large order fleet, aiming to serve orders for a large gathering of up to 50 people for group events including parties. The announcement was made by the company’s CEO Deepinder Goyal on X where he said that an “all-electric fleet” will be used to deliver the large orders. Such orders were earlier delivered by multiple regular fleet delivery partners, which led to a below ideal customer experience.

“Today, we are excited to introduce India’s first large order fleet, designed to handle all your large (group/party/event) orders with ease. This is an all electric fleet, designed specifically to serve orders for a gathering of up to 50 people,” he said in a post.

“Such large orders were earlier served by multiple regular fleet delivery partners, and the customer experience wasn’t what we really aspired for. These new vehicles should solve most of the problems our customers face while placing large orders on Zomato,” Goyal added.

He mentioned that these vehicles are “work in progress” for now, and added that Zomato is in the middle of adding important enhancements to them – “like cooling compartments, and hot boxes with temperature control – to ensure everything arrives just the way you like”.



