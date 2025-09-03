Zerodha Down: Brokerage firm faces technical glitch, here's what users said Several users took to social media platforms to complain about the issue. Following this, Zerodha acknowledged the glitch.

Mumbai:

Zerodha, one of India's largest brokerage firms by the number of active clients, faced a technical glitch in the early trading session on Wednesday, September 3, 2025. According to users, Zerodha's Kite crashed and failed to reflect the latest price changes and other data. Several users took to social media platforms to complain about the issue. Following this, Zerodha acknowledged the glitch. "Some of our users are facing issues with price updates on the app. We're checking this. For now, please log in to Kite web on mobile browser. Order placement is not affected. For the equity segment, you can also check 20 depth on the app," the company said on X.

What Users Said On X

"@zerodhaonline This is really frustrating...Please take responsibility for these outages...every time this happens, traders bear the losses while you don’t...We expect more accountability and a permanent fix," a user wrote on X.

Another user said Zerodha has stopped working and added, "We need compensation for loss."

"From last 15 minutes zerodha is not responding who will be responsible for the loss I can't square of my positions please tell is zerodha down all the time please. Answer who will bear the loss," a user posted on X.

Zerodha Said Issue Resolved

At 9:51 am, the company said that the issue has now been resolved.

Zerodha, which was founded by Nithin Kamath, reported a 39 per cent jump in profit after tax to Rs 2,907 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2023.

In comparison, the brokerage house had posted a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 2,094 crore in the financial year 2022-23.

According to the website of Bengaluru-based Zerodha, over 1.6+ crore clients place billions of orders every year via Zerodha's platform, contributing over 15% of all Indian retail trading volumes.