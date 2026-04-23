You won't get fuel in Delhi without this certificate, here's what vehicle owners must know

New Delhi:

Emissions from vehicles are considered to be one of the reasons behind Delhi's poor air quality. Considering this, an order was passed in July last to ban vehicles from refuelling without a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate. While the order was implemented for a few days, it was later put on hold. However, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has now directed authorities to enforce the order strictly.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta issued clear instructions on Wednesday that no petrol pump in Delhi will dispense fuel without a valid PUC certificate. The government believes the step will curb air pollution in the national capital. The Chief Minister said that the Delhi government is committed to providing a clean and healthy environment to the public, and this tough decision is the need of the hour.

The rule will apply to all types of fuel vehicles

This new rule isn't limited to petrol or diesel vehicles. Petrol pumps and gas agencies in Delhi have been instructed to provide petrol, diesel, or CNG only if the vehicle's pollution certificate is valid.

Certificate mandatory after one year of registration

According to the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, every vehicle must have a valid PUC certificate after one year of registration. Until now, many people have ignored this, but without this document, vehicle owners may not be able to get their tanks filled. Petrol pumps have been instructed to strictly enforce this order, and action is likely against agencies that are found negligent.

Major action under GRAP rules

The Chief Minister explained that this decision was made under the revised Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) guidelines issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). GRAP regulations clearly state that strict compliance with PUC regulations is required to reduce pollution.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)