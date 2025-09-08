Yeida approves revision of building bylaws, height curbs to apply within 20km radius of airport The consultant is expected to study and submit a report on the floor area ratio, permitted building height, and other relevant points to the authority.

Noida:

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) has approved a revision in its building bylaws. The revisions are in line with height restrictions mandated by the Airports Authority of India (AAI). The airport authority enforces height restrictions near airports and has made it mandatory to require NOC for vertical development within a 20 km radius. The approved proposal bans construction within a 20 km radius of the Noida International Airport site.

“The board has decided to implement the AAI norms about the airport territory to ensure a clear flight path for the operations. The airport authority of India has released a colour-coded zoning map that the authority will adopt after discussion,” RK Singh, chief executive officer of Yeida, was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

According to the report, the Noida authority is also considering hiring an expert consultant to survey the 20km area around the airport.

The consultant is expected to study and submit a report on the floor area ratio, permitted building height, and other relevant points to the authority. According to officials, building maps will be approved only after these guidelines are finalised.

These guidelines are expected to have a varied impact on the nearly 30,000 residential plot allottees, along with commercial and industrial stakeholders in YEIDA's notified area.

Industrial allottees in Yieda region still waiting for basic infrastructure

While the allotment of industrial plots in sectors 32 and 33 was made by the Yeida almost a decade ago, the entrepreneurs have still not obtained possession. Moreover, the region also lacks basic infrastructure in these areas.

These allottees are concerned over the fact that Yeida’s demand has come while essential facilities, including roads, power lines, water supply, and others are still not there. These missing amenities are rendering industrial activity impossible.