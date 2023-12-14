Thursday, December 14, 2023
     
Wholesale inflation reaches 8 month-high. Know list of items which has become costlier

At the same time, retail inflation increased to 5.55 percent in November after reaching a four-month low of 4.8 percent in October.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: December 14, 2023 17:00 IST
Picture for representational purposes
Image Source : PTI Picture for representational purposes

There has been a double blow on the inflation front. After increasing retail inflation in November, now wholesale inflation has also reached the highest level in 8 months. The wholesale inflation stood at 0.26 percent in November which rose sharply after remaining below zero for seven months due to rising food prices. Wholesale price index (WPI) based inflation also remained below zero continuously since April. In October it was minus 0.52 percent. At the same time, retail inflation increased to 5.55 percent in November after reaching a four-month low of 4.8 percent in October.

Wholesale inflation increased 

According to the statement issued by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, inflation in November 2023 will mainly be due to an increase in prices of food items, minerals, machinery and equipment, computers, electronic and optical products, motor vehicles, other transport equipment and other manufacturing goods etc. Inflation in food articles stood at 8.18 percent in November, which was 2.53 percent in October. 

RBI did not change the repo rate 

Retail or consumer price inflation rose to a three-month high of 5.55 percent in November due to rising food prices, according to official data released earlier this week. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently kept interest rates steady in its bi-monthly monetary policy. Also, there were indications of increasing food inflation in November and December.India Tv - Retail inflation

Image Source : PTIRetail inflation

