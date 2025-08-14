Who is Ravi Ghai? Know about his family's net worth, as granddaughter gets engaged to Arjun Tendulkar Ravi Ghai is the chairman of the Graviss Group, a big name in the hospitality and food-and-beverage industry in Mumbai. The family has strong ties to the hospitality and food industries.

Mumbai:

Mumbai-based businessman Ravi Ghai's granddaughter, Saaniya Chandok, is engaged to legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's son, Arjun Tendulkar. The engagement ceremony was a private event, attended only by close family and friends.

Who Is Ravi Ghai?

Ravi Ghai is the non-executive chairman of the Graviss Group. The Ghai family is the owner of the InterContinental hotel on Marine Drive and the popular dessert brand Brooklyn Creamery. The family has strong ties to the hospitality and food industries.

He graduated from Cornell University’s School of Hotel Administration. After this, Ghai took over his father Iqbal Krishan Ghai’s business in 1967.

Ghai launched Kwality Ice Cream

Later, Ghai launched Kwality Ice Cream and Natraj Hotel ( which is now known as InterContinental) and introduced the Baskin-Robbins franchise in the SAARC region.

According to reports, he holds positions in other entities, including Kwality Read Estates Pvt Ltd and Perfect Livestock LLP.

According to Bhaskar, Gravis Food Solutions Pvt Ltd (parent company) reported a revenue of Rs 624 crore in FY 2023-24, a gain of 20 per cent over the previous year. The company has an authorised capital of Rs 2.23 crore and a paid-up capital of Rs 90,100. InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) was valued at $18.43 billion as of August 2025.

Over the decades, the family has expanded its business footprint beyond India, establishing a presence in the Middle East and other global markets.

Under Ravi Ghai’s leadership, Graviss Hospitality has continued to evolve, investing in both luxury hospitality and innovative food ventures.

Dispute With Son Gaurav

According to a Free Press Journal report, Ghai accused his son, Gaurav Ghai, and other family members of forging his signature, committing fraud, and taking control of the company while ending his monthly allowances during his cancer treatment. He even went to file a complaint at Mumbai’s Marine Drive Police Station. However, the police said that the family dispute was of a civil nature and declined to register a criminal FIR in the matter.