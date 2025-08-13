Who is Saaniya Chandok? Arjun Tendulkar, Sachin Tendulkar's son, gets engaged to Ravi Ghai's granddaughter Saaniya Chandok, fiancée of Arjun Tendulkar, is the granddaughter of Mumbai industrialist Ravi Ghai, whose family owns the InterContinental hotel and Brooklyn Creamery. She keeps a low public profile and comes from a prominent business background.

Mumbai:

As Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, begins a new chapter with his recent engagement, attention has naturally turned to his fiancee, Saaniya Chandok, a name that may not be widely known to the public but carries significant legacy in Mumbai’s business circles.

Notably, Saaniya is the granddaughter of renowned entrepreneur Ravi Ghai, a well-established figure in India's hospitality and food industries. The Ghai family owns the upscale InterContinental hotel and the popular dessert brand Brooklyn Creamery, placing them among the most prominent business families in the city.

Despite her family’s high-profile business background, Saaniya has maintained a relatively low public profile. She is not known to hold a role in public-facing ventures or social media influence, and details about her personal or professional pursuits remain limited. However, an Instagram post suggests that she is a veterinary technician, having completed ABC programme from WVS.

Her engagement to Arjun Tendulkar, a budding cricketer following in his father’s legendary footsteps, has naturally sparked curiosity. However, sources close to both families indicate that the couple and their families opted for a private celebration, keeping the engagement ceremony intimate and personal.

Arjun Tendulkar’s career and stats

Arjun, on the other hand, represents Goa in domestic cricket. He started his career in Mumbai, but due to limited opportunities, he moved to the neighbouring state. The 25-year-old has played 17 first class games in his career, scoring 532 runs and picking up 37 wickets at an average of 33.51.

The youngster is also part of the Mumbai Indians franchise in the Indian Premier League and made his debut in the 2023 edition of the competition. He has played five matches in the cash-rich league, picking up three wickets. He played his last professional match in December 2024 against Manipur in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.