Sachin Tendulkar's son, Arjun Tendulkar gets engaged to Saaniya Chandok in private ceremony

Mumbai:

Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, is engaged to Saaniya Chandok, granddaughter of noted Mumbai entrepreneur Ravi Ghai. The Ghai family has strong ties to the hospitality and food industries, with ownership of the InterContinental hotel and popular dessert brand Brooklyn Creamery. The engagement ceremony was held privately, with only close family and friends in attendance.

Notably, Arjun plays domestic cricket for Goa and is also a member of Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 25-year-old began his professional career with Mumbai in the 2020/21 season and later moved to Goa, where he made his first-class and List A debuts. In red-ball cricket, he has played 17 matches, scoring 532 runs, including a century and two fifties and taken 37 wickets. His IPL career includes five matches, with three wickets and a best bowling figure of 1/9.

Who is Saaniya Chandok?

Saaniya Chandok, meanwhile, is the granddaughter of veteran businessman Ravi Iqbal Ghai, chairman of Graviss Hospitality. Ravi Ghai is the son of I.K. Ghai, the visionary behind the iconic Kwality Ice Cream brand. Over the decades, the family has expanded its business footprint beyond India, establishing a presence in the Middle East and other global markets. Under Ravi Ghai’s leadership, Graviss Hospitality has continued to evolve, investing in both luxury hospitality and innovative food ventures.

Though Saaniya prefers to keep a low public profile, official records from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs list her as a Director and Designated Partner at Mr. Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP, a Mumbai-based pet care venture. An Instagram post suggests that she is a veterinary technician, having completed ABC programme from WVS.

Arjun, meanwhile, will once again represent Goa in the forthcoming edition of the Ranji Trophy and other domestic tournaments. Alongside, continue being a part of the Mumbai franchise