What happens to Aadhaar Card, PAN, Voter ID and Passport upon holder's death? Know here

The death of a loved one not only brings emotional turmoil but also imposes the responsibility of managing their official documents and IDs, such as Aadhaar, PAN card, Voter ID, passport, and driving license. Legal heirs often face uncertainty about the proper handling of these documents -- whether they should be retained, surrendered, or destroyed. Questions arise about how long these documents should be retained or whether they can be submitted to the issuing authorities. Although there are no universal rules, the following guide outlines the procedures and considerations for each document:

1. Aadhaar Card

Aadhaar serves as proof of identity and address in India. It is essential for availing of various government services, such as LPG subsidy benefits, scholarships, and EPF account management, among others. There is no mechanism to surrender an Aadhaar number. However, in cases of a person's demise, family members can lock the deceased's Aadhaar number by visiting UIDAI's official website. One needs to submit a death certificate and supporting documents as well. This feature ensures security and prevents misuse of the unique identification number.

2. PAN Card

After the death of an individual, the family members can surrender the deceased's PAN card by contacting the Income Tax Department. Notify the Income Tax Department of the death by filing Form 30 along with a copy of the death certificate. Before initiating the surrender process, it is advisable to transfer all accounts held by the deceased to another family member's name or close them entirely. This precaution helps avoid any complications or issues in the future.

3. Voter ID

In case of an individual's death, their family members can request the cancellation of the deceased's Voter ID. For this, a family member needs to visit the election office and fill out Form 7. The cancellation process may require the deceased's death certificate as proof. Therefore, it is recommended to carry the death certificate while submitting the request. The voter ID of a deceased must be cancelled to prevent misuse during elections.

4. Passport

Unlike Aadhaar cards, there is no provision to cancel a passport. However the family members of a deceased need to file a written application at the Regional Passport office along with a copy of the death certificate. One can surrender the passport to the passport office to prevent misuse. It is important to note that passports are issued with a fixed validity period, and once this period expires, the passport becomes invalid automatically. No further action is required to "cancel" the passport after its expiration.

