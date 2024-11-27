Aadhaar card update: Check step-by-step guide to make changes online as deadline nears

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Aadhaar Card.

Aadhaar Card update: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has asked Aadhaar cardholders, who received their 12-digit biometric ID over a decade ago and have not updated their details since, to update their documents by December 14, 2024. This initiative aims to ensure the accuracy and relevance of the Aadhaar database. People can update their Aadhaar by submitting proof of identity and address either online via the myAadhaar portal or offline at the nearest Aadhaar center. The UIDAI has emphasised the importance of maintaining updated records to prevent discrepancies. It has also extended the deadline to update the Aadhaar multiple times.

"#UIDAI extends free online document upload facility till 14th December 2024; to benefit millions of Aadhaar Number Holders. This free service is available only on #myAadhaar portal. UIDAI has been encouraging people to keep documents updated in their #Aadhaar (sic)," the UIDAI said in a post on X.

Why does updating Aadhaar matter?

Aadhaar serves as a crucial identity document for Indian citizens as it offers reliability, legal validity, and ease of access across various services. Updating Aadhaar is particularly essential for those who have relocated or whose current Aadhaar details require corrections. The process is streamlined and allows for updates through valid address proof or an Address Validation Letter for individuals without proof of residence.

How to update your Aadhaar Card online?

Visit the myAadhaar portal and click on the 'Login' button.

Login to My Aadhaar:

Click on "My Aadhaar" and select "Update Your Aadhaar" from the dropdown.

You will be redirected to the Aadhaar Self Service Update Portal.

Login with your Aadhaar number:

Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number and the Captcha code.

Click on "Send OTP". You will receive an OTP on your registered mobile number.

Enter the OTP to log in.

Select the fields to update:

You can update details like name, address, date of birth, gender, mobile number, and email ID.

Select the field(s) you want to update.

Upload supporting documents:

Upload scanned copies of the required supporting documents, such as identity proof, address proof, etc., based on the updates you are making.

Ensure that the documents are in the prescribed format and size.

Review and Submit:

Review the updated information carefully.

Submit the form once you have verified all the details.

Receive Acknowledgement:

After submitting the update request, you will receive an acknowledgement receipt with an Update Request Number (URN). You can use this URN to check the status of your update request. Visit the Aadhaar Enrolment/Update Center (if required).

What happens if Aadhaar is not updated by December 14?

If you fail to update your Aadhaar card by the December 14 deadline, you will be required to pay a fee of Rs 50 for any subsequent updates. The UIDAI has mandated this revalidation for Aadhaar cards issued over 10 years ago that have not been updated since, to ensure all details remain accurate and up-to-date.

ALSO READ: UIDAI updates name correction rules for Aadhaar cards holders: What you must know