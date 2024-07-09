Want to know balance of your PF account? Here are 4 easy ways

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

PF account balance: Employees who contribute to an Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) account can conveniently check their EPF balance online, eliminating the need to wait for their employer to provide the annual EPF statement. According to EPFO rules, 12 per cent of an employee's basic salary and dearness allowance (DA) is deposited monthly into the PF account, with the company also contributing 12 per cent. Of the company's contribution, 3.67 per cent goes to the PF account, while 8.33 per cent is allocated to the pension scheme. There are several methods available for employees to check their PF account balance instantly. Here are four easy ways to access this information.

Send SMS to THIS number

You can know the balance of your EPF account and the latest contribution by sending a message to 7738299899. To do this, type "EPFOHO UAN ENG" from your registered mobile number and send the message to receive your PF balance details vis SMS. "ENG" represents English, but if you prefer to receive the information in another language, replace "ENG" with the first three letters of your preferred language (e.g., "HIN" for Hindi). This simple SMS service allows you to access your EPF account details quickly and conveniently.

Give missed call on THIS number

Give a missed call to 9966044425 from your registered mobile number to get your PF balance details. After making the missed call, you will receive messages from EPFO containing your PF account balance. This method provides a quick and easy way to stay updated on your EPF account status.

Using EPFO Portal

To check your EPF balance online, visit the EPFO website and navigate to the "Employees" section. Click on "Member Passbook," and you will be prompted to enter your UAN and password. Once logged in, you can access your PF passbook, which displays the opening and closing balances, the contributions made by both the employee and the employer, any PF transfers, and the amount of PF interest deposited. This comprehensive passbook provides a detailed view of your EPF account, including your current balance.

Using UMANG App

You can also check your PF balance by downloading the UMANG app on your smartphone. The government released the UMANG app to provide citizens with access to various government services in one place. Through this app, users can submit claims, view their EPF passbook, and track their claims. To use these features, simply enter your phone number in the app and complete a one-time registration. This makes managing your EPF account convenient and accessible.

To check, download the UMANG app, register, and select the EPFO option to view your PF balance.

Also Read: Budget 2024: Govt likely to double Ayushman Bharat coverage, increase insurance amount limit

Also Read: Stock markets update: Sensex surges 206 points, Nifty up by 53 points to 24,373 in early trade