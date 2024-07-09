Budget 2024: Govt likely to double Ayushman Bharat coverage, increase insurance amount limit

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Ayushman Bharat

Budget 2024: The government is considering doubling the beneficiary base under its flagship Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme over the next three years, beginning with the inclusion of all individuals aged above 70 years. The Centre may also increase the insurance coverage to Rs 10 lakh per year in the Union Budget 2024.

If approved, the proposals are estimated to require an additional expenditure of Rs 12,076 crore annually for the exchequer, according to estimates prepared by the National Health Authority, official sources told PTI.

"Discussions are happening to double the beneficiary base under the AB-PMJAY over the next three years, which, if implemented, will cover more than two-third population of the country with health cover, the sources said while noting that medical expenditure is one of the biggest reasons that push families to indebtedness. Deliberations are also underway over finalising a proposal to double the limit of the coverage amount from the existing Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh," they said.

These proposals or some parts of it are expected to be announced in the Union Budget to be presented later this month.

What was in interim Budget 2024?

In the interim Budget 2024, the government raised the allocation for the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), which offers health coverage of Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation, to Rs 7,200 crore. Additionally, Rs 646 crore was allocated for the Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM).

President Droupadi Murmu, in her address to the joint sitting of Parliament on June 27, had said all the elderly above 70 years of age will also be covered and get the benefit of free treatment under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana now.

Notably, the limit of Rs 5 lakh for AB-PMJAY was fixed in 2018. Doubling the cover amount is aimed to cater for inflation and provide relief to families in case of high-cost treatments such as transplants, cancer etc.

What is Ayushman Bharat Yojana?

Ayushman Bharat, a flagship scheme was launched as recommended by the National Health Policy 2017, to achieve the vision of Universal Health Coverage (UHC). This initiative has been designed to meet Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and its underlining commitment, which is to "leave no one behind."

It is the world's largest health insurance scheme, which aims to provide free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh to more than 12 crore poor and vulnerable families (about 55 crore beneficiaries). PM-JAY is fully funded by the government and the cost of implementation is shared between the central and state governments.

(WIth PTI inputs)

