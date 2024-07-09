Stock markets update: Sensex surges 206 points, Nifty up by 53 points to 24,373 in early trade

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Stock markets update for July 9

Stock markets update: Equity benchmark indices opened higher in early trade on Tuesday amid positive global cues. In the early trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 205.99 points to 80,166.37. Meanwhile, the Nifty was also up by 53 points to 24,373.55.

Major gainers and laggards.

Among the Sensex pack, Maruti Suzuki India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Titan, Adani Ports, Tata Motors, Larsen & Toubro, HDFC Bank and State Bank of India were the biggest gainers. Hindustan Unilever, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank and Infosys were among the laggards. In Asian markets, Seoul and Tokyo were trading higher while Shanghai and Hong Kong quoted lower. US markets ended mostly higher on Monday.

Rupee against dollar

Meanwhile, the rupee traded flat at 83.50 against the US currency in the opening session on Tuesday as the impact of a firm dollar in the overseas markets was offset by easing crude oil prices. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened marginally up 1 paisa at 83.49 against the American currency. The local unit moved in a narrow range of 83.49 to 83.51 in restricted trade in the opening session. The rupee traded at 83.50 to a US dollar at 0925 hrs. The domestic unit had closed at 83.50 against the US dollar on Monday.

(With PTI inputs)

