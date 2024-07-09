Tuesday, July 09, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Business
  4. Markets
  5. Stock markets update: Sensex surges 206 points, Nifty up by 53 points to 24,373 in early trade

Stock markets update: Sensex surges 206 points, Nifty up by 53 points to 24,373 in early trade

In the early trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 205.99 points to 80,166.37. Meanwhile, the Nifty was also up by 53 points to 24,373.55.

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan Mumbai Updated on: July 09, 2024 10:58 IST
Stock markets update for July 9
Image Source : PTI Stock markets update for July 9

Stock markets update: Equity benchmark indices opened higher in early trade on Tuesday amid positive global cues. In the early trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 205.99 points to 80,166.37. Meanwhile, the Nifty was also up by 53 points to 24,373.55. 

Major gainers and laggards.

Among the Sensex pack, Maruti Suzuki India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Titan, Adani Ports, Tata Motors, Larsen & Toubro, HDFC Bank and State Bank of India were the biggest gainers. Hindustan Unilever, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank and Infosys were among the laggards. In Asian markets, Seoul and Tokyo were trading higher while Shanghai and Hong Kong quoted lower. US markets ended mostly higher on Monday.

Rupee against dollar 

Meanwhile, the rupee traded flat at 83.50 against the US currency in the opening session on Tuesday as the impact of a firm dollar in the overseas markets was offset by easing crude oil prices. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened marginally up 1 paisa at 83.49 against the American currency. The local unit moved in a narrow range of 83.49 to 83.51 in restricted trade in the opening session. The rupee traded at 83.50 to a US dollar at 0925 hrs. The domestic unit had closed at 83.50 against the US dollar on Monday.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: Indian economy set for stable high growth amid Risks, says RBI's Shashanka Bhide

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business and Markets Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Markets News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement