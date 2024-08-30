Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Attention air passengers: Vistara to stop bookings from THIS date due to merger with Air India.

Vistara will operate its last flight under its brand on November 11, 2024, as the airline’s operations will be unified with Air India starting November 12. Vistara, a joint venture between Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, will see its aircraft and routes integrated into Air India’s operations. From September 3, customers can no longer book flights with Vistara for travel after November 11, with all bookings redirected to Air India.

"Starting 03 September 2024, customers will, progressively, no longer be able to make bookings with Vistara for travel on or after 12 November 2024," Vistara said in a release on Friday. "Vistara will continue to take bookings and operate flights as usual till 11 November 2024," the release said.

Government approval for Singapore Airlines’ FDI

The merger comes after the Indian government approved Singapore Airlines' foreign direct investment (FDI) in Air India, a crucial step in the unification process. Singapore Airlines will hold a 25.1% stake in Air India post-merger.

Improved passenger experience post-merger

Vistara CEO Vinod Kannan emphasised that the merger will offer passengers a more extensive network and a larger fleet, enhancing their overall travel experience. Air India CEO Campbell Wilson assured that cross-functional teams from both airlines have been working together to ensure a seamless transition for customers, crew, and staff.

"Cross-functional teams from Air India and Vistara have been working together for many months to make the transition of aircraft, flying crew, ground-based colleagues and, most importantly, our valued customers, into the new Air India as seamless as possible," Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson said.

A milestone in Air India’s transformation

Air India, now owned by Tata Group, welcomed the Union Cabinet’s approval for Singapore Airlines’ investment, marking a significant milestone in the merger and the broader transformation of the Air India Group.

