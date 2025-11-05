Varanasi–Khajuraho Vande Bharat full route, timings, stops: Check full details here Varanasi-Khajuraho Vande Bharat Express: The train will be equipped with eight coaches, including seven air-conditioned chair car coaches and an executive air-conditioned chair car coach.

The fleet of Vande Bharat trains is set to swell with the introduction of a new train between Varanasi and Khajuraho. The Ministry of Railways is poised to introduce the Vande Bharat train, which will significantly enhance connectivity between the two cities, providing a major boost to the travel and tourism industry.

The launch date and time for the introduction of the new semi-high-speed train is yet to be decided; however, the service is likely to commence soon. The primary maintenance of the Varanasi-Khajuraho Vande Bharat Express will be carried out at Varanasi.

Varanasi–Khajuraho Vande Bharat Train Numbers

Expected to be the fastest train on the Varanasi-Khajuraho route, the train will bear the train numbers 26422/26421, and it will cover a total distance of 443 km in 07:40 hrs.

The 26422/26421 Varanasi-Khajuraho-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express train will give its services for six days a week except Thursday. The Vande Bharat Express will be equipped with eight coaches, including 7 air-conditioned chair car coaches as well as an executive air-conditioned chair car coach.

Varanasi–Khajuraho Vande Bharat Halts

On its route between Varanasi and Khajuraho, the Vande Bharat Express 26422/26421 will have stoppages at five stations. These are Mahoba, Banda, Chitrakut Dham, Prayagraj Chheoki, and Vindhyachal.

The Varanasi-Khajuraho Vande Bharat Express will depart from Varanasi at 05:25 hrs. It will arrive at Khajuraho at 13:10 hrs. On its return journey, train number 26421 Khajuraho-Varanasi Vande Bharat will leave from Khajuraho station at 15:20 hrs., reaching Varanasi at 23:00 hrs.

In a related development, the Indian Railways recently updated the timetables of four Vande Bharat Express trains across the country to enhance passenger convenience and optimise train operations. The revised schedules apply to the Kacheguda–Yesvantpur, Yesvantpur–Kacheguda, Secunderabad–Visakhapatnam, and Visakhapatnam–Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express services.

Following the nod from the Railway Board, Indian Railways announced that the revised schedules for these Vande Bharat trains operated under the South Central Railway (SCR) zone will come into effect from December 4, 2025.

