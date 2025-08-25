Vande Bharat Express from Nanded to Mumbai to be inaugurated tomorrow: Check route, schedule This Vande Bharat Express service will provide pilgrims, tourists, and residents with world-class travel facilities and will highlight the spiritual, cultural, and historic significance of Hazur Sahib, Nanded, one of the five Takhts of Sikhism.

Mumbai:

Here comes a good news for Vande Bharat Express commuters. Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis is all set to flag off the Vande Bharat Express connecting Nanded with Mumbai CSMT on Tuesday. This Vande Bharat Express service will provide pilgrims, tourists, and residents with world-class travel facilities and will highlight the spiritual, cultural, and historic significance of Hazur Sahib, Nanded, one of the five Takhts of Sikhism.

Big boost spiritual and cultural tourism

The inauguration of the Vande Bharat Express train will fulfil a long-standing demand of the Sikh community and Guru Nanak Leva Sangat, championed by the Maharashtra Sikh Association (MSA) and supported by the community for many years.

Vande Bharat Express from Nanded to Mumbai: Check full schedule

The inaugural run of Vande Bharat Express train No 02705 is scheduled for 26th August 2025, departing from Hazur Sahib Nanded at 11:20 AM and arriving at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Mumbai at 9:55 PM.

During the whole journey, the train will halt at key stations such as Parbhani, Jalna, Aurangabad, Manmad, Nashik Road, Kalyan, Thane, and Dadar.

Vande Bharat Express from Nanded to Mumbai: Check the six-day weekly service

The Maharashtra Sikh Association, as quoted by FPJ, said from 27th August 2025 onwards, the regular services will commence under Train Nos. 20705 and 20706. And train No. 20705 will operate from Nanded to Mumbai CSMT, departing at 5:00 AM and reaching its destination at 2:25 PM.

On the return journey, train No. 20706 will depart from Mumbai CSMT at 1:10 PM and arrive in Nanded at 10:50 PM.

The Vande Bharat Express train service will run six days a week, with no operations on Wednesdays from Nanded and Thursdays from Mumbai.

