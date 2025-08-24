Big change in Vande Bharat schedule: Check updated timings, route, fares and new stoppage point Big change in Vande Bharat schedule: Run by Western Railway, the Vande Bharat Express (20901/20902) takes just 6 hours 30 minutes to cover the 521-km distance from Mumbai Central to Gandhinagar Capital. The service is available six days a week, with Wednesday as a non-running day.

Indian Railways has announced a major update for the Mumbai Central–Gandhinagar Capital Vande Bharat Express. This semi-high-speed train, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 30, 2022, was one of the earliest Vande Bharat Express trains introduced in the country.

Operated by Western Railway, the train (number 20901/20902) covers a distance of 521 km between Mumbai Central and Gandhinagar Capital in 6 hours and 30 minutes. It runs six days a week, with Wednesday as a non-operational day.

Now 8 stoppages instead of 7

Earlier, the train had 7 stoppages along its route. But with the latest change, passengers will now get an additional halt at Navsari railway station in Gujarat.

Updated list of stoppages-

Mumbai Central Borivali Vapi Valsad Navsari (New Stop) Surat Vadodara Junction Anand Junction Ahmedabad Junction Gandhinagar Capital

Check updated timings

Mumbai to Gandhinagar (Train No. 20901)

Departure: 6:00 AM from Mumbai Central

Arrival: 12:25 PM at Gandhinagar Capital

Gandhinagar to Mumbai (Train No. 20902)

Departure: 2:05 PM from Gandhinagar Capital

Arrival: 8:30 PM at Mumbai Central

(The train does not operate on Wednesdays.)

Seating arrangement and fare details

The Mumbai Central–Gandhinagar Vande Bharat consists of 20 coaches in total. The fare structure is as follows-

AC Chair Car: Rs 1,285

Executive Chair Car: Rs 2,465

Why does this matter?

The addition of Navsari as a stoppage is a significant move as it improves connectivity for passengers from southern Gujarat. This change is expected to boost further the popularity of the Vande Bharat Express on this busy route connecting Maharashtra and Gujarat’s capital region.

Meghwal thanks Vaishnaw for sanctioning Delhi–Bikaner Vande Bharat

Union Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal has earlier praised Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for approving a new Vande Bharat Express train on the New Delhi–Bikaner route. Meghwal, who also represents Bikaner in Lok Sabha, called it a “significant achievement” for the region.

Faster connectivity for Rajasthan

The upcoming Vande Bharat service is expected to cut travel time for the 450-km Delhi–Bikaner route by more than 1.5 hours. Currently, trains like the Intercity Express, Bikaner Superfast Express, and the Bikaner Duronto Express serve passengers on this route. Of these, the Duronto is the fastest, taking 7 hours 20 minutes. The Vande Bharat Express, however, is projected to complete the journey in under 6 hours, offering a quicker and more comfortable option for travellers.

Track doubling work to ease congestion

Along with the Vande Bharat approval, Vaishnaw also sanctioned the doubling of the 11.08-km railway line between Bikaner Junction and Lalgarh. Meghwal highlighted that this project will help resolve the issue of multiple railway level crossings within Bikaner city, thereby improving safety and reducing delays.

Long-pending demand fulfilled

Railway officials noted that the announcement fulfills a long-standing demand of the people of Rajasthan. Bikaner, a major junction in the state, had been awaiting a faster and premium service to Delhi, and the Vande Bharat approval is being seen as a major development for both business and tourism travel.