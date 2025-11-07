USD 1 Trillion Paycheck: Elon Musk’s salary package bigger than GDP of these countries - Full list According to a report, this is the largest payment ever offered to any corporate leader in history, announced at the company’s Austin headquarters.

New Delhi:

In a remarkable development that has shaken the corporate world, Tesla CEO Elon Musk received a huge salary package of 1 trillion dollars, which translates into approximately Rs 8,36,00,00,00,000, on Thursday, November 6. The development follows approval from Tesla's shareholders at the company’s annual meeting in Austin.

According to an AFP report, this is the largest payment ever offered to any corporate leader in history, announced at the company’s Austin headquarters. The landmark deal received approval from 75% of voters and was met with loud applause from attendees at the company’s annual general meeting on Thursday.

In what comes as the most startling fact, the salary package that Musk has been offered is greater than the GDP of several countries:

GDP forecast or estimate (million USD) by country SR No Country/Territory IMF (2025) 1 Taiwan 884,387 2 Belgium 716,980 3 Ireland 708,771 4 Argentina 683,371 5 Sweden 662,318 6 Israel 610,752 7 Singapore 574,185 8 United Arab Emirates 569,097 9 Austria 566,456 10 Thailand 558,573 11 Norway 517,102 12 Philippines 494,158 13 Vietnam 484,726 14 Bangladesh 475,011 15 Malaysia 470,572 16 Denmark 459,612 17 Colombia 438,121 18 Hong Kong 428,233 19 South Africa 426,383 20 Romania 422,508 21 Pakistan 410,495 22 Czech Republic 383,384 23 Iran 356,513 24 Egypt 349,264 25 Chile 347,174 26 Portugal 337,936 27 Peru 318,480 28 Finland 314,724 29 Kazakhstan 300,052 30 Algeria 288,013 31 Nigeria 285,003 32 Greece 282,019 33 Iraq 265,455 34 New Zealand 262,909 35 Hungary 247,759 36 Qatar 222,119 37 Ukraine 209,713 38 Cuba — 39 Morocco 179,612 40 Kuwait 157,469 41 Slovakia 154,587 42 Uzbekistan 137,480 43 Kenya 136,014 44 Ecuador 130,529 45 Dominican Republic 129,748 46 Bulgaria 127,924 47 Puerto Rico 126,546 48 Guatemala 120,850 49 Angola 115,167 50 Ghana 111,963 51 Ethiopia 109,492 52 Oman 105,190 53 Croatia 103,901 54 Costa Rica 102,637 55 Luxembourg 100,642 56 Serbia 100,048 57 Ivory Coast 99,207 58 Sri Lanka 98,964 (2024) 59 Lithuania 95,274 60 Panama 90,408 61 Tanzania 87,444 62 Belarus 85,739 63 Uruguay 84,986 64 Venezuela 82,767 65 DR Congo 82,262 66 Slovenia 79,221 67 Azerbaijan 76,390 68 Turkmenistan 72,119 69 Uganda 64,993 70 Cameroon 60,577 71 Myanmar 60,561 72 Tunisia 59,069 73 Bolivia 57,086 74 Jordan 56,157 75 Zimbabwe 53,310 76 Macau 52,379 77 Cambodia 48,802 78 Libya 47,941 79 Latvia 47,880 80 Paraguay 47,398 81 Bahrain 47,391 82 Estonia 46,763 83 Nepal 45,513 84 Cyprus 39,943 85 Honduras 39,445 86 Iceland 38,386 87 Georgia 37,403 88 Senegal 36,839 89 El Salvador 36,587 90 Sudan 35,897 91 Bosnia and Herzegovina 33,237 92 Papua New Guinea 32,714 93 Haiti 30,908 94 Albania 29,939 95 Zambia 29,369 96 Lebanon 28,280 (2024) 97 Armenia 27,859 98 Malta 27,745 99 Guinea 27,515 100 Burkina Faso 26,866 101 Trinidad and Tobago 26,002 102 Mali 25,591 103 Mongolia 25,105 104 Guyana 25,064 105 Mozambique 24,726 106 Benin 24,402 107 Jamaica 23,137 108 Niger 22,969 109 Chad 21,592 110 Gabon 21,455 111 Nicaragua 20,689 112 Kyrgyzstan 20,160 113 Syria — 114 Moldova 19,620 115 Madagascar 19,377 116 Botswana 19,186 117 North Macedonia 18,783 118 Afghanistan 18,080 (2024) 119 Yemen — 120 Tajikistan 17,032 121 Laos 16,934 122 North Korea — 123 Bahamas 16,393 124 Mauritius 15,730 125 Congo 15,695 126 Brunei 15,565 127 Malawi 14,975 128 Rwanda 14,771 129 Namibia 14,686 130 Palestine 13,711 (2024) 131 Equatorial Guinea 13,467 132 Somalia 12,944 133 Kosovo 12,672 134 Mauritania 11,953 135 Togo 10,951 136 Liechtenstein 9,424 137 Montenegro 9,353 138 Sierra Leone 8,639 139 Maldives 7,676 140 Barbados 7,559 141 Burundi 7,025 142 Fiji 6,336 143 Eswatini 5,201 144 Liberia 5,182 145 South Sudan 4,979 146 Djibouti 4,613 147 Suriname 4,496 148 Andorra 4,408 149 Aruba 4,319 150 Bhutan 3,408 151 Central African Republic 3,300 152 Belize 3,297 153 Cape Verde 2,915 154 Saint Lucia 2,659 155 Gambia 2,497 156 Guinea-Bissau 2,474 157 Lesotho 2,390 158 Antigua and Barbuda 2,340 159 San Marino 2,241 160 Seychelles 2,230 161 Timor-Leste 2,125 162 Solomon Islands 1,904 163 Comoros 1,613 164 Grenada 1,458 165 Samoa 1,248 166 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 1,238 167 Saint Kitts and Nevis 1,141 168 Vanuatu 1,119 169 São Tomé and Príncipe 976 170 Dominica 748 171 Tonga 587 172 Micronesia 495 173 Palau 341 174 Kiribati 321 175 Marshall Islands 302 176 Nauru 172 177 Tuvalu 58

Previously, Tesla shareholders supported Musk's compensation proposals, including a 2018 package worth approximately USD 55.8 billion (roughly Rs. 4,66,000 crores). Later, the proposal was blocked by a Delaware court due to shareholder lawsuits.

Following the Delaware court's decision, Denholm and the Tesla board revisited the issue. In August, they approved an "interim" package of approximately USD 29 billion (approximately Rs 242,000 crore), and in September, a larger plan was unveiled.



However, the decision has invited uproar, with the activist organisation "Tesla Takedown" strongly criticising the decision. In its statement, it pointed out the recent decline in the company’s vehicle sales, saying, “Elon Musk has been given a trillion dollars (approximately ₹836,000 crore) for failure. Sales are declining, safety risks are increasing, and his political ideology is driving customers away. This isn't leadership; it's the world's most expensive participation trophy.”

