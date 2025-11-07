Advertisement
  3. USD 1 Trillion Paycheck: Elon Musk’s salary package bigger than GDP of these countries - Full list

According to a report, this is the largest payment ever offered to any corporate leader in history, announced at the company’s Austin headquarters.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk
Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
New Delhi:

In a remarkable development that has shaken the corporate world, Tesla CEO Elon Musk received a huge salary package of 1 trillion dollars, which translates into approximately Rs 8,36,00,00,00,000, on Thursday, November 6. The development follows approval from Tesla's shareholders at the company’s annual meeting in Austin. 

According to an AFP report, this is the largest payment ever offered to any corporate leader in history, announced at the company’s Austin headquarters. The landmark deal received approval from 75% of voters and was met with loud applause from attendees at the company’s annual general meeting on Thursday.

In what comes as the most startling fact, the salary package that Musk has been offered is greater than the GDP of several countries:

GDP forecast or estimate (million USD) by country
SR No Country/Territory IMF

(2025)
1 Taiwan 884,387
2 Belgium 716,980
3 Ireland 708,771
4 Argentina 683,371
5 Sweden 662,318
6 Israel 610,752
7 Singapore 574,185
8 United Arab Emirates 569,097
9 Austria 566,456
10 Thailand 558,573
11 Norway 517,102
12 Philippines 494,158
13 Vietnam 484,726
14 Bangladesh 475,011
15 Malaysia 470,572
16 Denmark 459,612
17 Colombia 438,121
18 Hong Kong 428,233
19 South Africa 426,383
20 Romania 422,508
21 Pakistan 410,495
22 Czech Republic 383,384
23 Iran 356,513
24 Egypt 349,264
25 Chile 347,174
26 Portugal 337,936
27 Peru 318,480
28 Finland 314,724
29 Kazakhstan 300,052
30 Algeria 288,013
31 Nigeria 285,003
32 Greece 282,019
33 Iraq 265,455
34 New Zealand 262,909
35 Hungary 247,759
36 Qatar 222,119
37 Ukraine 209,713
38 Cuba
39 Morocco 179,612
40 Kuwait 157,469
41 Slovakia 154,587
42 Uzbekistan 137,480
43 Kenya 136,014
44 Ecuador 130,529
45 Dominican Republic 129,748
46 Bulgaria 127,924
47 Puerto Rico 126,546
48 Guatemala 120,850
49 Angola 115,167
50 Ghana 111,963
51 Ethiopia 109,492
52 Oman 105,190
53 Croatia 103,901
54 Costa Rica 102,637
55 Luxembourg 100,642
56 Serbia 100,048
57 Ivory Coast 99,207
58 Sri Lanka 98,964 (2024)
59 Lithuania 95,274
60 Panama 90,408
61 Tanzania 87,444
62 Belarus 85,739
63 Uruguay 84,986
64 Venezuela 82,767
65 DR Congo 82,262
66 Slovenia 79,221
67 Azerbaijan 76,390
68 Turkmenistan 72,119
69 Uganda 64,993
70 Cameroon 60,577
71 Myanmar 60,561
72 Tunisia 59,069
73 Bolivia 57,086
74 Jordan 56,157
75 Zimbabwe 53,310
76 Macau 52,379
77 Cambodia 48,802
78 Libya 47,941
79 Latvia 47,880
80 Paraguay 47,398
81 Bahrain 47,391
82 Estonia 46,763
83 Nepal 45,513
84 Cyprus 39,943
85 Honduras 39,445
86 Iceland 38,386
87 Georgia 37,403
88 Senegal 36,839
89 El Salvador 36,587
90 Sudan 35,897
91 Bosnia and Herzegovina 33,237
92 Papua New Guinea 32,714
93 Haiti 30,908
94 Albania 29,939
95 Zambia 29,369
96 Lebanon 28,280 (2024)
97 Armenia 27,859
98 Malta 27,745
99 Guinea 27,515
100 Burkina Faso 26,866
101 Trinidad and Tobago 26,002
102 Mali 25,591
103 Mongolia 25,105
104 Guyana 25,064
105 Mozambique 24,726
106 Benin 24,402
107 Jamaica 23,137
108 Niger 22,969
109 Chad 21,592
110 Gabon 21,455
111 Nicaragua 20,689
112 Kyrgyzstan 20,160
113 Syria
114 Moldova 19,620
115 Madagascar 19,377
116 Botswana 19,186
117 North Macedonia 18,783
118 Afghanistan 18,080 (2024)
119 Yemen
120 Tajikistan 17,032
121 Laos 16,934
122 North Korea
123 Bahamas 16,393
124 Mauritius 15,730
125 Congo 15,695
126 Brunei 15,565
127 Malawi 14,975
128 Rwanda 14,771
129 Namibia 14,686
130 Palestine 13,711 (2024)
131 Equatorial Guinea 13,467
132 Somalia 12,944
133 Kosovo 12,672
134 Mauritania 11,953
135 Togo 10,951
136 Liechtenstein 9,424
137 Montenegro 9,353
138 Sierra Leone 8,639
139 Maldives 7,676
140 Barbados 7,559
141 Burundi 7,025
142 Fiji 6,336
143 Eswatini 5,201
144 Liberia 5,182
145 South Sudan 4,979
146 Djibouti 4,613
147 Suriname 4,496
148 Andorra 4,408
149 Aruba 4,319
150 Bhutan 3,408
151 Central African Republic 3,300
152 Belize 3,297
153 Cape Verde 2,915
154 Saint Lucia 2,659
155 Gambia 2,497
156 Guinea-Bissau 2,474
157 Lesotho 2,390
158 Antigua and Barbuda 2,340
159 San Marino 2,241
160 Seychelles 2,230
161 Timor-Leste 2,125
162 Solomon Islands 1,904
163 Comoros 1,613
164 Grenada 1,458
165 Samoa 1,248
166 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 1,238
167 Saint Kitts and Nevis 1,141
168 Vanuatu 1,119
169 São Tomé and Príncipe 976
170 Dominica 748
171 Tonga 587
172 Micronesia 495
173 Palau 341
174 Kiribati 321
175 Marshall Islands 302
176 Nauru 172
177 Tuvalu 58

Previously, Tesla shareholders supported Musk's compensation proposals, including a 2018 package worth approximately USD 55.8 billion (roughly Rs. 4,66,000 crores). Later, the proposal was blocked by a Delaware court due to shareholder lawsuits. 

Following the Delaware court's decision, Denholm and the Tesla board revisited the issue. In August, they approved an "interim" package of approximately USD 29 billion (approximately Rs 242,000 crore), and in September, a larger plan was unveiled. 
 
However, the decision has invited uproar, with the activist organisation "Tesla Takedown" strongly criticising the decision. In its statement, it pointed out the recent decline in the company’s vehicle sales, saying, “Elon Musk has been given a trillion dollars (approximately ₹836,000 crore) for failure. Sales are declining, safety risks are increasing, and his political ideology is driving customers away. This isn't leadership; it's the world's most expensive participation trophy.”

Top News

