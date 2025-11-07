4 new Vande Bharat Express trains to be launched: Check complete schedule, routes, timings, other details These semi-high-speed trains, which are developed by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai, will further expand India’s network of modern rail services.

In a remarkable addition to the country's fleet of Vande Bharat Express trains, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to flag off four new Vande Bharat Express trains on Saturday, November 8. These semi-high-speed trains, which are developed by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai, will further expand India’s network of modern rail services. With the latest introduction of new Vande Bharat trains, the total number of Vande Bharat train services will go up to 164.

The new Vande Bharat Express trains to be inaugurated are as follows:

Ernakulam Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express

The Ernakulam–Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express is expected to significantly cut the travel time by over two hours. This train will complete the journey in 8 hours and 40 minutes. It will connect major commercial and IT centres in states such as Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka.

Firozpur Delhi Vande Bharat Express

The Firozpur–Delhi Vande Bharat Express is slated to cover the distance in 6 hours and 40 minutes, making it the fastest train on this route. This train will enhance connectivity between Delhi and key Punjab cities, including Patiala, Bathinda, and Firozpur.

Lucknow Saharanpur Vande Bharat Express

Curtailing the travel time by almost an hour, the Lucknow–Saharanpur Vande Bharat Express will just take around 7 hours and 45 minutes to complete the journey. The train will be beneficial for passengers from major Uttar Pradesh locations, including Saharanpur, Bijnor, Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, Bijnor, Lucknow, and Moradabad.

Banaras Khajuraho Vande Bharat Express

This train will cut the travel time by almost 2 hours and 40 minutes. Giving a direct connectivity between the two cities, the Banaras–Khajuraho Vande Bharat Express will connect some of the most important cultural and religious destinations, including Khajuraho, Chitrakoot, Prayagraj, and Varanasi.

Route Train No. Departure/Arrival Journey Time / Distance Major Stops Frequency Banaras (Varanasi) – Khajuraho 26422 / 26421 • 26422: Varanasi 05:25 → Khajuraho 13:10 • 26421: Khajuraho 15:20 → Varanasi 23:00 ~7 hr 40 min ~443 km Vindhyachal, Prayagraj Chheoki, Chitrakut Dham, Banda, Mahoba Six days a week (except Thursday) Lucknow – Saharanpur 26503 / 26504 • 26503: Lucknow 05:00 → Saharanpur 12:45 • 26504: Saharanpur 15:00 → Lucknow 23:00 ~7 hr 45 min Sitapur, Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, Moradabad, Najibabad, Roorkee Six days a week (except Monday) Firozpur Cantt – Delhi 26462 / 26461 • 26462: Firozpur 07:55 → Delhi 14:35 • 26461: Delhi 16:00 → Firozpur 22:35 ~6 hr 35–40 min Bathinda, Patiala, Other Punjab stations Six days a week Ernakulam – Bengaluru 26651 / 26652 • 26651: Bengaluru 05:10 → Ernakulam 13:50 • 26652: Ernakulam 14:20 → Bengaluru 23:00 ~8–9 hr Krishnarajapuram, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palakkad, Thrissur

