UP mulls major speed limit cut on Agra–Lucknow Expressway at night — Here’s what drivers must know

Noida:

In its bid to prevent accidents, the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) is likely to introduce a plan to reduce the maximum speed at which vehicles can travel on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway. The speed limit is expected to be reduced from the current 120 km/h to 75 km/h. The decision is slated to be remarkable, especially the upcoming winter nights, when visibility substantially decreases.

A Times of India report quotes data that indicated, “70% of accidents take place on the busy e-way between 12 am and 8 am.”

Speed limit on Agra–Lucknow expresway

It is worth noting that the current speed limit for tempo travellers, mini-buses, and similar commercial vehicles is 100 km/h. While the speed limit for heavy trucks is 80 km/h, it is 120 km/h for smaller vehicles.

Along with reducing the speed limits, a range of other methods are also under consideration, including a safety audit of the e-way and recording of accidents using drones to ensure proper scientific investigation, as well as analysis of the actual causes.

Crash barriers to be installed?

UPEIDA also looks forward to installing crash barriers on both sides of the central median while putting digital awareness boards at toll plazas and wayside amenities, among others. Along with smaller vehicles, a similar speed check is going to be applied for others as well.

In a statement, Srihari Pratap Shahi, UPEIDA's additional CEO, said, "An analysis was done on how to reduce the number of accidents, particularly on winter nights when there is fog. One proposal that came up was to reduce the speed, and we're evaluating it. Besides speed limits, driving under the influence of alcohol and the usual driver fatigue are also major issues... A final decision on these proposals is yet to be taken."

Notably, the report claims that a total of 7,024 accidents took place on the E-way between 2021 and 2025. Importantly, 54.7% of the total accidents occurred due to driver fatigue or drowsiness.