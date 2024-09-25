UP International Trade Show kicks off today in Greater Noida: Know timing, entry fee and other details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UP International Trade Show

UP International Trade Show 2024: The Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) is set to start today (September 25). The show will take place till September 29. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will inaugurate the event at the India Expo Center and Mart in Greater Noida at noon today, with State Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Industry Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi also in attendance.

The event is being jointly organised by the government of Uttar Pradesh and India Exposition Limited. The show will feature over 2,500 stalls. Approximately 500 foreign buyers from 70 countries are expected to participate in this international trade fair. If you are interested in attending and experiencing it you are welcome to visit, as entry to the show is free of charge.

Golden platform for enterprises

The trade show will be organised in an expansive area of more than 110,000 square meters. The event will be a golden platform and opportunity for all levels of enterprises of Uttar Pradesh - micro, small, medium and large, to exhibit their products, engage in sales, and broaden their reach both domestically and internationally.

This will be a great show which will showcase the entire range of recognised and unrecognised products, manufacturers and suppliers of the state of Uttar Pradesh. This show is an ideal platform for Indian and foreign audiences, business visitors and other stakeholders who are directly or indirectly associated with the development model of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

How to reach the show?

The India Expo Center is easily accessible by both road and metro. If you are driving from Delhi, you can use the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, exiting at Knowledge Park Metro Station and following the connected roads to reach the venue. Additionally, the Aqua Line of the metro offers direct access to Knowledge Park-2 Metro Station, which is in close proximity to the India Expo Center and Mart. It is worth noting that free parking, referred to as NASA Parking, will be available near the venue.

Time table

The Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show will be open from September 25 to 28, 2024, from 11 am to 8 am, and on September 29, the hours will be 11 am to 6 pm.

Business hours: 11 am to 3 pm (all days)

Public hours: 3 pm to 6 pm

Visitors can enter through Gate No. 1 and Gate No. 3 to access the venue.

Notably, during business hours, entry will require registration for companies or firms. Attendees can register in advance on the website or on-site by presenting their visiting card and filling out a form with their company details and interests. Apart from this, during public hours, entry is free and no registration is required, allowing the general public to visit without any formalities. This time is also designated for retail sales, enabling common people to explore and shop.

Food stalls available

The show will feature a diverse array of food options available for purchase, including street food, traditional UP staples, and high-end continental cuisine at various locations within the trade fair site. In addition to shopping, attendees can enjoy a range of attractions, such as Uttar Pradesh cuisine, a look at UP, a fashion show, cultural programs, a lucky draw and knowledge sessions will also be there.

