UP International Trade Show: Noida Police issues traffic advisory | DETAILS

UP International Trade Show: Noida Police issues traffic advisory

Around 2,500 exhibitors are expected to participate in the second edition of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) which kickstarting today, September 25-29. According to a presentation by India Expo Mart and the Uttar Pradesh government, around 500 overseas buyers from 70 countries are expected to attend the international trade show.

Around 1 lakh B2B visitors and 3.5 lakh B2C visitors are expected to attend the event, according to the presentation. The UP International Trade Show (UPITS) is an initiative of the state government to boost trade and business in different sectors of Uttar Pradesh. India Expo Mart and the Uttar Pradesh government are jointly organising the trade show.

The Noida Police, in this regard, has also issued advisory. Commuters coming from borders such as Chilla, DND, and Kalindi, are advised to take detours through the NH-9, NH-91, and the Eastern Peripheral Expressway. For vehicles entering from the Chilla border, traffic diversion at Chilla Red Light is expected. Commuters will be required to take a U-turn and proceed towards their destinations via NH-9, NH-24, and NH-91, police said.

Vehicles approaching from the DND border can expect diversion at DND Toll Plaza. This will allow the commuters to take NH-91 and the Eastern Peripheral Expressway instead. Commuters traveling from the Kalindi border will also be redirected toward the Eastern Peripheral Expressway and NH-91 to avoid the restricted routes.

For Greater Noida traffic

Local traffic in Greater Noida will also face diversions. Vehicles coming from Honda CL Chowk intending to travel to Delhi via the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will be redirected to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway via the Sirsa Roundabout. Similarly, commuters from Surajpur Ghanta Chowk and Pari Chowk will face diversions, with suggested routes leading through Tilpata and Sirsa Roundabouts toward the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.