Union Budget 2025: Is stock market open on February 1? Find out if trading will be allowed or not

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Union Budget 2025

Union Budget 2025: Union Budget 2025: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget on February 1, which falls on a Saturday. Typically, the stock market is closed on Saturdays, as the trading days are Monday to Friday. However, in view of the budget, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) have announced that the stock markets will be open on the day of the budget. On this day too, trading will be done like normal days.

Notably, this is not the first time such an occurrence has happened. The markets were also open on February 1, 2020, and February 28, 2015, when the Union Budget was presented.

Regular market hours on Saturday

According to the news, a special trading session will be held on Saturday for the Union Budget 2025. The equity markets will operate from 9:15 am to 3:30 pm, while the commodity derivatives markets will extend their trading hours until 5:00 pm.

As per the rules, pre-market trading will take place from 9:00 am to 9:08 am, followed by regular market hours. Financial Express reports indicate that the T0 session is excluded due to the settlement holiday. Trades conducted on Friday, January 31, will be settled on the following Monday, February 3. Trading will proceed as usual, with active participation in major segments like equity, commodity derivatives, and equity derivatives.

MCX will also remain open

The Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited (MCX) will also hold live trading sessions on February 1, in line with the Union Budget presentation. The trading platform will be accessible to market participants, assisting them with real-time risk management and hedging needs. MCX will remain open for normal trading from 9 am to 5 pm.

How was the market on budget day last year?

The stock market experienced a decline following the 2024 budget announcement. This was primarily due to the government's decision to increase capital gains tax and impose higher taxes on trading derivatives, which led to a 0.13 per cent drop in the Nifty.

Also Read: Stock market opening bell: Sensex, Nifty record minor gains in early trade | details here

Also Read: Gold, silver rates today | Check latest prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai on January 30