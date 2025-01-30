Gold, silver rates today | Check latest prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai on January 30

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Gold and silver ornaments.

Gold and silver rates today, January 30: In a country like India, gold is a preferred investment option and is a major key to celebrations, particularly during weddings and festivals. Gold prices have risen by 0.31% compared to ten days back while silver prices have increased 0.58% during the same time frame. However, the precious metals remained steady after the US Fed kept the key interest rate unchanged at 4.25% to 4.5%.

The 24-carat gold rate in India was Rs 80,570 per 10 grams on January 30 (Thursday), not much of a change from the price of January 29. The rate for 24-carat gold per gram is Rs 8,057. While the rate of 22-carat gold was Rs 73,856 per 10 grams.

The price of 24-carat gold has risen 0.9% in the last seven days. Its price has hiked by 2.3% in the last ten days. However, there’s a change in the price of silver, it is available to Indian customers today at a price of Rs 92,000 per kilogram.

Gold rate in Mumbai on January 30

The gold rate in Mumbai is Rs 80,570/10 grams today. On January 29, the gold was available for Rs 80,550/10 grams. A week back, on January 23, gold was sold for Rs 79,830/10 grams.

Gold rate in Kolkata on January 30

The gold rate in Kolkata was Rs 80,470/10 grams, today, January 30. The glittering metal was selling for Rs 80,450/10 grams yesterday and was quoting for Rs 79,730/10 grams last week.

Gold rate in Chennai on January 30

On January 30, the gold rate in Chennai was Rs 80,810/10 grams. On January 29, it was quoted for Rs 80,790/10 grams. A week ago, the price of gold was Rs 80,060/10 grams in Chennai.

Gold rate in Delhi on January 30

On January 30, the gold rate in Delhi is Rs 80,430/10 grams. The gold was quoted at Rs 80,410/10 grams on January 29. The rate of 24-karat gold was Rs 79,690/10 grams a week ago.

Silver rate in Mumbai on January 30

Silver rate in Mumbai was Rs 92,000/Kg on January 30, while it was priced at Rs 91,160/Kg and a week ago the price was Rs 91,120.

Silver rate in Delhi on January 30

The silver rate in Delhi was Rs 91,850/Kg on January 30. The price of silver was Rs 91,000/Kg on January 29. A week ago, silver was traded for a price of Rs 90,960/Kg.

Silver rate in Kolkata on January 30

Today, the silver rate in Kolkata is Rs 91,880/Kg. The price of silver was Rs 91,030/Kg on January 29. Last week on January 23, the metal was trading at Rs 91,000/Kg.

Silver rate in Chennai on January 30

The silver rate in Chennai today, January 30, is Rs 92,270/Kg. On January 29, the price of silver was Rs 91,420/Kg. The silver in Chennai was available to the customers for a price of Rs 91,380/Kg a week ago.

MCX futures on January 30

The gold MCX futures contract with the expiry of February 5 was quoted for Rs 80,302 per 10 gm. While the futures contracts for silver with the March 2025 expiry on MCX futures were trading at Rs 91,901 per kg.