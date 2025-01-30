Thursday, January 30, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Business
  4. Gold, silver rates today | Check latest prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai on January 30

Gold, silver rates today | Check latest prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai on January 30

Gold and silver rates today, January 30: Gold is deeply cultural and financial. It is a preferred investment option and is key to celebrations, particularly during weddings and festivals in India.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Published : Jan 30, 2025 10:15 IST, Updated : Jan 30, 2025 10:18 IST
Gold rates today, silver rates on January 30, Check latest prices in Mumbai Delhi Kolkata Chennai, b
Image Source : PIXABAY Gold and silver ornaments.

Gold and silver rates today, January 30: In a country like India, gold is a preferred investment option and is a major key to celebrations, particularly during weddings and festivals. Gold prices have risen by 0.31% compared to ten days back while silver prices have increased 0.58% during the same time frame. However, the precious metals remained steady after the US Fed kept the key interest rate unchanged at 4.25% to 4.5%.

The 24-carat gold rate in India was Rs 80,570 per 10 grams on January 30 (Thursday), not much of a change from the price of January 29. The rate for 24-carat gold per gram is Rs 8,057. While the rate of 22-carat gold was Rs 73,856 per 10 grams.

The price of 24-carat gold has risen 0.9% in the last seven days. Its price has hiked by 2.3% in the last ten days. However, there’s a change in the price of silver, it is available to Indian customers today at a price of Rs 92,000 per kilogram. 

Gold rate in Mumbai on January 30

The gold rate in Mumbai is Rs 80,570/10 grams today. On January 29, the gold was available for Rs 80,550/10 grams. A week back, on January 23, gold was sold for Rs 79,830/10 grams.

Gold rate in Kolkata on January 30

The gold rate in Kolkata was Rs 80,470/10 grams, today, January 30. The glittering metal was selling for Rs 80,450/10 grams yesterday and was quoting for Rs 79,730/10 grams last week.

Gold rate in Chennai on January 30

On January 30, the gold rate in Chennai was Rs 80,810/10 grams. On January 29, it was quoted for Rs 80,790/10 grams. A week ago, the price of gold was Rs 80,060/10 grams in Chennai.

Gold rate in Delhi on January 30

On January 30, the gold rate in Delhi is Rs 80,430/10 grams. The gold was quoted at Rs 80,410/10 grams on January 29. The rate of 24-karat gold was Rs 79,690/10 grams a week ago. 

Silver rate in Mumbai on January 30

Related Stories
Silver price today in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Know latest prices on December 5

Silver price today in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Know latest prices on December 5

Silver price on December 6 in Delhi, Chandigarh, Lucknow, and Jaipur | Know today's latest prices

Silver price on December 6 in Delhi, Chandigarh, Lucknow, and Jaipur | Know today's latest prices

Silver price on December 10 in Delhi, Chandigarh, Lucknow, and Jaipur | Know today's latest prices

Silver price on December 10 in Delhi, Chandigarh, Lucknow, and Jaipur | Know today's latest prices

India's forex reserves drop USD 1.98 billion to USD 652.86 billion

India's forex reserves drop USD 1.98 billion to USD 652.86 billion

Silver price on January 3 in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai | Know latest prices today

Silver price on January 3 in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai | Know latest prices today

Gold price rises on January 22, no change in silver rate today | Check latest rates here

Gold price rises on January 22, no change in silver rate today | Check latest rates here

Silver rate in Mumbai was Rs 92,000/Kg on January 30, while it was priced at Rs 91,160/Kg and a week ago the price was Rs 91,120.

Silver rate in Delhi on January 30

The silver rate in Delhi was Rs 91,850/Kg on January 30. The price of silver was Rs 91,000/Kg on January 29. A week ago, silver was traded for a price of Rs 90,960/Kg.

Silver rate in Kolkata on January 30

Today, the silver rate in Kolkata is Rs 91,880/Kg. The price of silver was Rs 91,030/Kg on January 29. Last week on January 23, the metal was trading at Rs 91,000/Kg.

Silver rate in Chennai on January 30

The silver rate in Chennai today, January 30, is Rs 92,270/Kg. On January 29, the price of silver was Rs 91,420/Kg. The silver in Chennai was available to the customers for a price of Rs 91,380/Kg a week ago.

MCX futures on January 30

The gold MCX futures contract with the expiry of February 5 was quoted for Rs 80,302 per 10 gm. While the futures contracts for silver with the March 2025 expiry on MCX futures were trading at Rs 91,901 per kg.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement