Stock market opening bell: Sensex, Nifty record minor gains in early trade | details here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Stock market update for January 30.

Stock market: Equity benchmark indices opened with minor gains in early trade on Thursday amid positive global cues. In the early trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 37.61 points to 76,568.17. Meanwhile, the Nifty was also up by 43.05 points to 23,203.30 points.

Among the 30 stocks on the BSE Sensex, 18 were in the green, led by Bajaj Finance, which surged 3.54%. Other top gainers included Bajaj Finserv, NTPC, Maruti Suzuki India, and IndusInd Bank. On the downside, Tata Motors saw a significant drop of 7.19%, followed by ITC Hotels, Infosys, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank.

On the Nifty50, 28 stocks advanced, 22 declined, and one remained flat. Bajaj Finance was again the top performer, rising 3.87%, followed by Bajaj Finserv, Hindalco, IndusInd Bank, and ITC Hotels. Tata Motors led the losses with a 7.67% dip, followed by Wipro, Infosys, ICICI Bank, and UltraTech Cement.

Sectoral performance?

In sectoral performance, the Nifty Consumer Durables and Auto indices were the most under pressure, shedding 1.31% and 1.19%, respectively. The Nifty IT index declined by 0.55%, while the Nifty Private Bank and Nifty Bank indices slipped marginally by 0.10% and 0.08%, respectively.