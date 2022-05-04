Twitter may charge slight fee for commercial, government users: Elon Musk

Follow us on Image Source : AP (FILE) Elon Musk has said that Twitter may charge a slight fee for commercial & government users

Tech billionaire and soon-to-be Twitter boss Elon Musk has said that the microblogging platform may charge a slight fee for commercial and government users. He, however, said the platform will remain free for casual users.

"Twitter will always be free for casual users, but maybe a slight cost for commercial/government users," he tweeted on Tuesday.

Musk bought Twitter for approximately USD 44 billion approximately Rs 3,365 crore) last month. He has been suggesting a slew of changes since then to enhance the platform with new features, make the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeat spam bots, and authenticate all humans.

Musk after taking over the platform had promised a more lenient touch to policing content on the social media platform, adding that he wants the world to know that "Twitter is changing for good". Even before reaching a deal with Twitter last month, he had suggested a few changes to the Twitter Blue premium subscription service, including slashing its price.

Musk wants to make Twitter transparent

Earlier on Monday, Musk at the annual Met Gala in New York said he would make Twitter transparent about how tweets are promoted or demoted and wanted its software to be publicly available for critique.

Meanwhile, Twitter is planning to give its users an Edit button to help users to correct errors in their tweets. After Musk's takeover, Twitter announced that it is working to allow users to edit their tweets after posting them to fix typos and errors.

In another related development, reports have claimed that Musk has reportedly lined up a new chief executive for Twitter who will replace Parag Agrawal once the $44 billion sale deal is completed later this year. The world's richest man is also planning to fire Twitter's legal head Vijaya Gadde.

