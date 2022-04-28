After taking over Twitter, Elon Musk says he'll buy Coca-Cola 'to put cocaine back in'

Follow us on Image Source : AP Elon Musk says he'll buy Coca-Cola 'to put cocaine back in'

Just days after buying social media giant Twitter, tech mogul Elon Musk has announced a new target -- Coca Cola. Musk tweeted that he will buy the multinational beverage corporation 'to put the cocaine back in'.

"Next I’m buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in," Musk wrote on Twitter.

Coca Cola is a carbonated soft drink. It is manufactured by Atlanta headquartered The Coca-Cola Company.

Only Musk knows whether he is kidding. The Tesla founder is known for throwing ideas, sometimes light-hearted, on his Twitter timeline. His tweets often spark debates on various issues, including free speech.

Earlier, Musk had tweeted he wished to buy McDonald's 'and fix all of the ice-cream machines'. Today morning, Musk quoted his earlier McDonald's tweet and wrote, "Listen, I can’t do miracles ok."

Elon Musk and the Twitter deal

On Monday, Elon Musk reached an agreement to buy Twitter for roughly $44 billion, promising a more lenient touch to policing content on the social media platform where he — the world’s richest person — promotes his interests, attacks critics and opines on a wide range of issues to more than 83 million followers.

The outspoken Tesla CEO has said he wanted to own and privatize Twitter because he thinks it’s not living up to its potential as a platform for free speech.

Musk said in a joint statement with Twitter that he wants to make the service “better than ever” with new features while getting rid of automated “spam″ accounts and making its algorithms open to the public to increase trust.

The more hands-off approach to content moderation that Musk envisions has many users concerned that the platform will become more of a haven for disinformation, hate speech and bullying, something it has worked hard in recent years to mitigate. Wall Street analysts said if he goes too far, it could also alienate advertisers.

