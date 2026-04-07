"Time is right for me to...": Here's why Air India CEO Campbell Wilson has resigned

New Delhi:

Tata Group-owned Air India chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD) Campbell Wilson has resigned from the position. The airline, while confirming the development, said that it has set up a committee to find his successor. However, he will continue as CEO & MD till his successor is announced. Wilson, a native of New Zealand, has been at the helm of the Tata Group-owned airline for four years as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director.

Here's why Air India CEO resigned

According to the information shared by the airline, Wilson, in the letter, said that he feels the time is right for him to hand over the reins for the next phase of Air India’s rise.

The four years since Air India’s privatisation have seen the acquisition and successful merger of four airlines, an evolution from public to private sector practices, along with renewal of the leadership team, workforce, culture and ways of operating. It has seen the complete modernisation of systems, the launch of new physical products, and the deployment of elevated service standards on the ground and in the air, as well as 100 additional aircraft added to the fleet. The full interior refit of legacy narrowbody aircraft has all-but been completed, with deliveries of widebody aircraft with new custom-designed interiors now underway. Critical enabling infrastructure, including South Asia’s largest training academy, two flight simulator facilities, a flying school and a greenfield maintenance, repair and overhaul base, has also been initiated to support the scale, standards and ambition of the new Air India. With these foundational blocks now settling and a brief window until deliveries from the nearly 600-strong aircraft orderbook commence in earnest from 2027, the time is right for me to hand over the reins for the next phase of Air India’s rise. It has been a true honour to play a small part in this latest chapter of Air India’s long history, and I will continue to be an enthusiastic supporter of this wonderful organisation and its people,” Wilson said.

Wilson was under fire

Earlier this year, a source had said that the Tata Group was scouting for a suitable candidate to head Air India, as Wilson's five-year tenure at the airline was set to end in 2027.

Wilson has been under fire since June 12 last year following the crash of the airline's London-bound flight soon after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport, killing 241 of the 242 persons on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft.