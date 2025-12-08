Shares of PC Jeweller to be in focus as company collaborates with CM Yuva Udyami Yojana The CM-YUVA campaign aims to promote entrepreneurship in the state and increase employment opportunities through technology, skill development, e-commerce and digital services.

Shares of Delhi-based PC Jeweller Ltd will be on investors' radar today, i.e. on December 8, 2025, as the company has informed exchanges that it has collaborated with the 'CM Yuva Udyami Yojana' (CM-YUVA). As part of this collaboration, it will empower and transform PM Vishwakarma-certified Goldsmiths (Sunar) into jewellery entrepreneurs and organised retail partners. The inclusion of PC Jeweller as a franchise brand on the CM-YUVA portal under the Chief Minister Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan (CM-YUVA), has been approved by the Directorate of Industries and Enterprise Promotion, Government of Uttar Pradesh.

CM-YUVA campaign

The CM-YUVA campaign of the Uttar Pradesh government aims to promote entrepreneurship in the state and increase employment opportunities through technology, skill development, e-commerce and digital services. For this, PC Jeweller had proposed to support trained goldsmith entrepreneurs in rural and semi-urban areas by helping them set up 1,000 jewellery retail franchise units, the company said.

This initiative will provide local youth with robust income and self-employment opportunities. Additionally, the company's modern digital sales tools will help these entrepreneurs gain credibility, recognition, and develop long-term, sustainable businesses. The government has accepted the proposal and allowed the company to be listed as a franchise brand on the CM-YUVA portal.

PC Jeweller Share

The stock had closed at Rs 11.01 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in the last trading session on Friday, down 0.54 per cent or Rs 0.06. The company's market cap stood at Rs 8,362.54 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 19.65, and the 52-week low is Rs 9.59.

Meanwhile, the company recently announced that it had further reduced its debt to banks by 23 per cent in the previous quarter. The company further stated that its target is to become debt-free by the end of FY 2025-26.

