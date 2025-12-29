Things to keep in mind while buying health insurance for parents in high-pollution areas Many people underestimate respiratory risks from poor air quality and choose basic plans that don’t cover pollution-related complications.

Choosing the right health insurance is no easy task, and most of us make critical mistakes in the process, especially for parents in high-pollution areas. A common mistake health insurance buyers make is to underestimate respiratory risks and opt for low-coverage plans. Such health insurance plans don't provide adequate coverage for pollution-related complications, even though treatment for respiratory and cardiac conditions in polluted metros is typically higher. According to Sarita Joshi, Head of Health and Life Insurance at Probus, insurance buyers often overlook the insurer's hospital network, a critical need for cashless access, and the need to visit specialists near their homes frequently.

Common mistakes people make when buying policies for parents in high-AQI cities

"Another common mistake is opting for low coverage to save on premiums, even though older parents in polluted metros typically need higher coverage due to the high cost of respiratory & cardiac treatments," Joshi said.

Common mistakes people make when buying insurance

Checklist for sub-limits: Confirm whether the policy includes a room-rent cap, as it affects the entire hospital bill. Make sure common surgeries don’t have low limits. Look at any caps on ambulance charges or consumables. Confirm that the sub-limits match the hospital rates in your city.

Checklist for pre-existing disease clause: Check the waiting period for any existing illness. Confirm whether conditions like BP, thyroid, or asthma are treated as pre-existing. Ensure all health issues are disclosed to avoid claim disputes. See if complications from pre-existing conditions are covered during the waiting period.

Checklist for OPD cover for seasonal allergies: Check whether OPD cover is included or needs to be added. Look at the annual OPD limit. Please confirm whether allergy tests and medications are covered. Check whether OPD services are available on a cashless basis in your city, or only on reimbursement.

Waiting periods are vital

Waiting periods are a vital part of health insurance, and policyholders often overlook how they work. Any illness or pre-existing condition that falls under the waiting period will not be covered until that timeline is completed, regardless of when the policy is purchased. "Many people assume coverage begins immediately, but unexpected health issues can arise at any time. If the waiting period hasn’t been served, the associated medical expenses may need to be paid out of pocket," she said.

This is why it’s important to understand waiting periods upfront and plan your health insurance purchase well in advance, so you’re fully protected whenever a medical need arises.

