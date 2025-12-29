Congress split over DMK tie-up as demand for power share grows ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly polls 2026 The Congress is divided on whether it should continue with the DMK or explore a fresh alliance with Vijay's TVK in Tamil Nadu. While the state unit believes TVK offers better electoral prospects and power sharing, the central leadership prefers to stay with traditional allies.

Chennai:

The Congress is witnessing sharp internal differences over its alliance strategy for Tamil Nadu, with senior leaders pushing for a stronger role in government formation instead of offering outside support. According to sources, the party is firm that it will no longer remain outside any coalition and wants a meaningful share in governance. Congress functionaries say the party is seeking at least 45 seats to contest in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections along with a partnership in the government.

State unit pushes for TVK tie-up

Leaders in the Tamil Nadu state unit argue that an alliance with actor Vijay's party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), could be a more rewarding option. They cite recent surveys that suggest TVK may capture over 22 per cent votes and is likely to offer more seats as well as power sharing. According to them, a Congress-TVK alliance could consolidate anti-incumbency votes and limit the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) political space in the state.

Central leadership favours traditional partners

However, the Congress central leadership believes the party should stay with its traditional allies, indicating a clear difference between the national and state views. The debate has intensified as the party continues to remain out of power in Tamil Nadu for nearly 58 years.

Past performance and current moves

The Congress has had mixed outcomes in previous elections. In 2006, it won 34 seats compared to the DMK's 96, but still did not enter the government. In 2021, the party contested 25 seats and won 18. To manage ongoing discussions, the Congress has now formed a five-member committee to negotiate seat-sharing terms with the DMK.

It is worth noting that legislative Assembly elections are expected to be held in Tamil Nadu in April–May 2026 to elect all 234 members of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. The tenure of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on May 10, 2026.

