Massive credit card rule change alert: ICICI Bank to charge more and limit rewards - Full details here

For those who use the ICICI Bank credit card, the new year may not bring such good news. The bank is slated to introduce several crucial changes that may increase your expenses. The changes are expected to be rolled out on January 1, 2026. The upcoming changes include an increase in charges for some transactions and an alteration in credit card reward benefits.

New rules to be implemented in phased manners

In a statement issued by the ICICI Bank, it has been indicated that these new rules will be implemented in a phased manner between January and February 2026. These changes will apply to retail credit card users.

One of the most significant changes will pertain to the credit card rules. The charge will be implemented on transactions made on online gaming platforms, which will now be 2% of the total transaction amount.

The changes will apply to platforms like Dream11, Rummy Culture, Junglee Games, and MPL. Additionally, these changes will be applicable to similar merchant category codes (MCCs) introduced in the future.

In recent years, ICICI Bank has unveiled notable changes to its credit card portfolio. Notably, these changes have been comprehensive in nature. Additionally, for almost all cards, fees, reward structures, and benefits have undergone significant revision.

These changes will be effective from January 15, while some changes that pertain to reward limits or their discontinuation will take effect from February 1, 2026.

Fee of 1% for loading amounts of Rs 5,000

Once the new changes come into effect, ICICI credit card users will be required to pay a fee of 1% for loading amounts of Rs 5,000 or more into third-party wallets, including OlaMoney, Freecharge, MobiKwik, Amazon Pay, and Paytm.

Moreover, BookMyShow is slated to discontinue the unconditional offering of 'Buy One Get One’. Cardholders must have spent at least Rs 25,000 in the previous quarter to avail of this benefit in the current quarter. Additionally, the benefit will be withdrawn entirely for Instant Platinum cardholders starting February 2026.