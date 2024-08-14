Wednesday, August 14, 2024
     
  4. Stock market updates: Sensex gains 100 points, Nifty above 24,150

Tata Motors led the gains among Sensex stocks, while broader markets showed mixed performance. Positive sentiment was fueled by lower-than-expected US inflation data, which boosted global indices.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Updated on: August 14, 2024 10:15 IST
Sensex Stock market updates
Image Source : FILE Bombay Stock Exchange Limited building.

Indian equity benchmark indices opened on a positive note on Wednesday, tracking the strength from global markets. The BSE Sensex climbed 50 points to 79,000, while the NSE Nifty 50 reached a high of 24,196, hovering around 24,150 levels. Among the Sensex 30 stocks, Tata Motors emerged as the top gainer, rising over 1%. Other notable gainers included SBI, Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra, and Larsen & Toubro. Conversely, Adani Ports, UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank were among the notable losers.

Mixed performance in broader markets

In the broader market, the BSE MidCap index inched up by 0.1%, while the SmallCap index saw a slight decline of 0.1%.

Global cues boost sentiment

Global markets provided positive cues, with the US market ending with strong gains. The Dow Jones rose by 1%, and NASDAQ surged by 2.4% after the Producer Price Index (PPI) inflation in the US increased by just 0.1% in July, below expectations. This eased concerns about further interest rate hikes. Asian markets followed suit, with Nikkei, Kospi, and Taiwan indices rallying over 1% each, while Hang Seng added 0.2%.

Also read | PM Kisan Yojana: 18th installment likely to be released in this month: Here’s how to apply

