PM Kisan Yojana: 18th installment likely to be released in this month: Here’s how to apply

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: After the recent release of the 17th installment, now the beneficiary farmers are waiting for the next installment of PM Kisan Sammn Nidhi Yojana. Various media reports claimed that the 18th installment of the PM-Kisan scheme is likely to be released in November 2024.

It should be noted that the 17th installment of the PM Kisan Yojana worth over Rs 21,000 crore was released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June this year to more than 9.26 crore farmers on June 18, 2024. Prior to this, the 16th installment was released by PM Modi in February this year.

Known All About PM Kisan Yojana

As part of the PM-KISAN scheme, the eligible beneficiaries get Rs 2,000 every four months, which is Rs 6,000 annually. Notably, the financial assistance is provided each year in three instalments — April-July, August-November and December-March and is directly transferred to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

The farmers must be knowing that the PM Kisan Yojana was announced in the Interim Budget 2019 by then finance minister Piyush Goyal and was later launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Interestingly, the PM Kisan Yojana has become the world’s biggest Direct Benefit Transfer scheme

Those who want to receive the instalments of the PM Kisan Yojana need to complete their e-KYC as it has been mandated on the official website, “eKYC is MANDATORY for PMKISAN Registered Farmers. OTP-based eKYC is available on the PMKISAN Portal, or the nearest CSC centres may be contacted for Biometric-based eKYC”.

PM Kisan Yojana: How To Check Beneficiary Status?

First log in to the official website — pmkisan.gov.in

On the new page, click on the tab ‘Know Your Status’ on the right side of the page

On this page, first enter your registration number and fill Captcha Code, and select ‘Get Data’ option

Finally, your beneficiary status will appear on the screen.

PM Kisan Yojana: How To Apply