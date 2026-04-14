Star Air launches 70 new direct flights, to connect Mundra with six key cities, check full flight schedule

New Delhi:

Regional airline Star Air, the aviation arm of the Sanjay Ghodawat Group, has announced the launch of services to Gujarat’s bustling port city, Mundra, with 38 direct weekly flights. The services will be available from April 25 and link the port city to six key cities across Western and Northern India. The airline said that over 17,000 additional seats will now be available each month, which will boost air connectivity and economic growth in the region.

Star Air to connect Mundra with these cities

The expansion sees Mundra directly linked to Mumbai, Hindon (Delhi-NCR), Goa (Mopa), and Surat. In addition to the 38 direct weekly flights, the airline will also introduce 16 weekly one-stop connections, strengthening ties with Kolhapur and Bhuj and further supporting the region's workforce and entrepreneurs. For the people of Kutch, this will offer better access to educational, healthcare, and employment opportunities across the country.

"With an additional 4,104 seats available weekly and 17,000 seats monthly, Star Air’s expansion is set to drive new growth in business, trade, and tourism throughout Gujarat and beyond," Star Air said.

Mundra is home to country’s largest commercial port

Situated in the Kutch district of Gujarat, Mundra is home to the country’s largest commercial port. It is the entry and exit point for a significant portion of India’s international cargo.

Mundra Port, managed by Adani Ports and SEZ, handled over 155 million metric tonnes of cargo last year and continues to anchor the region’s rapid economic transformation.

“Mundra isn’t just a port, it’s a springboard for India’s industrial and economic ambitions. By seamlessly connecting Mundra with leading cities across Northern and Western India, we’re energising trade, business, and opportunity, while ensuring our passengers enjoy unparalleled comfort on every journey," said Captain Simran Singh Tiwana, CEO of Star Air.

The six-year-old airline now has a network span of 550 weekly flights, having carried nearly 3 million passengers since its launch.