Shaktipeeth Expressway: Nagpur to Goa in just 8 hours, 18 religious places to be connected - Full details here

Mumbai:

In what comes as a significant push for Maharashtra’s infrastructure, the construction of Nagpur-Goa Shaktipeeth Expressway has received the go-ahead as the Maharashtra Cabinet approved the land acquisition and planning for this 802-km high-speed corridor, officially known as Maharashtra Shaktipeeth Mahamarg. It will connect Pavnar in Wardha district to Patradevi in Sindhudurg near the Maharashtra-Goa border. In total, the expressway will connect 18 major religious places including three Shaktipeeths, two Jyotirlingas and spiritual centers like Pandharpur and Ambajogai, passing through 11 districts of the state.

Maharashtra Shaktipeeth Mahamarg: Link Between Major Pilgrimage

Moreover, the expressway will also act as a link between major pilgrimage sites like Mahalaxmi Temple (Kolhapur), Tulja Bhavani Temple (Dharashiv), and Renuka Mata Shakti Peeth (Nanded).

Maharashtra Shaktipeeth Mahamarg: Rs 20,787 Crore Project

Rs 20,787 crore has been allocated for land acquisition for the expressway. The expressway project will be implemented through a state-run infrastructure corporation, with the Public Works Department (PWD) overseeing the land acquisition and initial planning process.

Of the 8,419 hectares required for the project, about 8,100 hectares belong to individual farmers. Work on the expressway was halted due to protests in Kolhapur and the surrounding sugar belt districts.

Maharashtra Shaktipeeth Mahamarg To Boost Tourism

The project has the potential to boost tourism, but it faces strong opposition from farmers, particularly in Western Maharashtra, over land acquisition.

The Shaktipeeth Expressway will be established as a religious and cultural corridor to connect religious places in Vidarbha, Marathwada and Western Maharashtra.

It will pass through Wardha, Yavatmal, Hingoli, Nanded, Parbhani, Latur, Beed, Dharashiv, Solapur, Kolhapur and Sindhudurg. While 20,000 crore has now been allocated for the project, it is estimated to cost around Rs 80,000 crore by the time it is completed.

Officials say that once this expressway is completed, the journey from Nagpur to Goa will take 8 hours. Currently, it takes 18 hours.