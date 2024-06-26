Sensex surges to record high, crosses 78,164 mark

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Business stock exchange building.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 134.64 points in early trade to hit a fresh all-time high of 78,188.16. The Nifty also rose by 28.2 points to 23,749.50. Despite early gains, both indices encountered volatile trends, oscillating between highs and lows as profit-taking emerged.

Top performers and laggards

Among the 30 Sensex companies, UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Kotak Mahindra Bank, NTPC, Bajaj Finance, and Tata Motors were the top gainers. Conversely, Mahindra & Mahindra, HDFC Bank, Tata Steel, and JSW Steel lagged.

Global market influence

Asian markets showed mixed trends, with Seoul and Tokyo trading higher, while Shanghai and Hong Kong traded lower. US markets ended mostly higher on Tuesday.

Brent crude and FII activity

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.41 per cent to USD 85.36 a barrel. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 1,175.91 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

Previous trading session recap

On Tuesday, the BSE benchmark jumped 712.44 points or 0.92 per cent to settle at a new closing peak of 78,053.52. The Nifty rose by 183.45 points or 0.78 per cent to settle at a record closing peak of 23,721.30.

