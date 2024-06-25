Sensex rebounds: Climbs 237 points, Nifty gains 65 points in early trade

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Business stock exchange building.

After a bearish start on Monday influenced by global market weaknesses and significant foreign fund outflows, the Indian equity benchmarks witnessed a strong rebound on Tuesday. The 30-share BSE Sensex gained back 237.05 points, rising to 77,578.13 points in early trade today. Similarly, the broader Nifty index also exhibited positive momentum, climbing 65.8 points to touch 23,603.65 points. This recovery follows a dip of 463.96 points for the Sensex and 149.6 points for the Nifty in Monday's early trading session.

Market sentiment and outlook

Investor sentiment appears to be buoyed by renewed buying interest across various sectors, signaling cautious optimism amid ongoing global economic uncertainties. Market analysts are closely monitoring further developments to gauge the sustainability of this upward trend in the coming sessions.