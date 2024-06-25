Tuesday, June 25, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Business
  4. Sensex rebounds: Climbs 237 points, Nifty gains 65 points in early trade

Sensex rebounds: Climbs 237 points, Nifty gains 65 points in early trade

The Indian stock market showed signs of recovery on Tuesday as the Sensex surged by 237.05 points to reach 77,578.13, while the Nifty also rose by 65.8 points, reaching 23,603.65 during early trade.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Updated on: June 25, 2024 10:03 IST
Stock market
Image Source : PTI Business stock exchange building.

After a bearish start on Monday influenced by global market weaknesses and significant foreign fund outflows, the Indian equity benchmarks witnessed a strong rebound on Tuesday. The 30-share BSE Sensex gained back 237.05 points, rising to 77,578.13 points in early trade today. Similarly, the broader Nifty index also exhibited positive momentum, climbing 65.8 points to touch 23,603.65 points. This recovery follows a dip of 463.96 points for the Sensex and 149.6 points for the Nifty in Monday's early trading session.

Market sentiment and outlook

Investor sentiment appears to be buoyed by renewed buying interest across various sectors, signaling cautious optimism amid ongoing global economic uncertainties. Market analysts are closely monitoring further developments to gauge the sustainability of this upward trend in the coming sessions.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Business News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement