The stock market faced a notable decline today as the Sensex dropped by 350 points, with the Nifty hovering around the 19,550 mark. These losses came amidst unfavorable market cues and a significant 3% dip in Wipro's stock value.

The Sensex, benchmark index, faced a sharp decline of 350 points, representing a 0.59% drop in value to settle at 59,218 points. This decline in both indices reflected the cautious sentiment of investors in the stock market.

