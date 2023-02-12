Salasar Techno's consolidated income rises more than 50% in December quarter, stock up 2%

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Construction engineering major Salasar Techno Engineering has released its third quarter earnings. According to an exchange filing by the New Delhi-based company, its total comprehensive income after tax during the December quarter stood at Rs 1069.33 lakh, registering an increase of around 54 per cent on a YoY basis. The same stood at Rs 695.91 lakh during a year ago period. In Q2FY23, the company reported a total comprehensive income of Rs 751.18 lakh.

The company's total income during the quarter under review rose to Rs 24093.44 lakh from Rs 17395.49 lakh in the same quarter last fiscal. Its September quarter total income stood at Rs 25878.33 lakh.

The company's total expenses were Rs 22654.08 lakh during the October-December quarter against Rs 16439.04 crore in the corresponding period. In the September quarter, it was Rs 24817.66 lakh.

In the first 9 months of FY23, the company's total comprehensive income after tax stood at Rs 2552.28 lakh as against Rs 2432.30 lakh in the corresponding period last fiscal. The total expenses rose to Rs 67,612.81 lakh in the first 9 months from Rs 47480.75 lakh.

Salasar Techno Engineering recently secured an order worth Rs 143 from Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA). This was the first-ever engineering, procurement and construction order from a foreign country for the company.

Shares of Salasar Techno gained more than 2 per cent to finish at Rs 44.65 apiece on NSE during Friday's trading session. The scrip has yielded a whopping 107 per cent return in the past one year while more than 50 per cent return in the past 6 months. YTD, it has declined 17 per cent. The stock's 52-week range is Rs 58.50 - Rs 20.71.

