Monday, June 05, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Business
  4. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das launches financial inclusion dashboard Antardrishti

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das launches financial inclusion dashboard Antardrishti

Presently, the dashboard is intended for internal use in the RBI, it said, adding it will further facilitate greater financial inclusion through a multi-stakeholder approach.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk Mumbai Updated on: June 05, 2023 23:13 IST
RBI on dashboard Antardrishti
Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC RBI on dashboard Antardrishti

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday launched a financial inclusion dashboard named 'Antardrishti'. As the name suggests, the dashboard will provide the required insight to assess and monitor the progress of financial inclusion by capturing relevant parameters, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a statement.

This facility will also enable to gauge the extent of financial exclusion at granular levels across the country so that such areas can be addressed, it said.

Presently, the dashboard is intended for internal use in the RBI, it said, adding it will further facilitate greater financial inclusion through a multi-stakeholder approach.

The Reserve Bank has been promoting financial inclusion through various policy initiatives.

To measure the extent of financial inclusion, it said, the central bank had constructed the Financial Inclusion (FI) Index in 2021, based on three dimensions of financial inclusion -- 'Access', 'Usage' and 'Quality'.

The FI-Index has been conceptualised as a comprehensive index incorporating details of banking, investments, insurance, postal as well as the pension sector in consultation with the government and respective sectoral regulators.

The index captures information on various aspects of financial inclusion in a single value ranging between 0 and 100, where 0 represents complete financial exclusion and 100 indicates full financial inclusion.

Also read- Adani Group repays loans worth USD 2.65 bn to complete prepayment programme

Latest Business News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business

Top News

Related Business News

Latest News